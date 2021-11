Real Madrid have been working on signing Kylian Mbappe from PSG for a very long time, and there is hope among the fans that a deal with the Frenchman will be signed once it is January. I don’t really see why that won’t happen, but there was some concern among fans regarding the quotes of Mbappe’s mother, saying that talks with Paris-Saint Germain are going well regarding a contract extension with the club.

SOCCER ・ 14 DAYS AGO