Liverpool midfielder Fabinho has been ruled out of his side’s match against Brighton on Saturday but manager Jurgen Klopp has revealed Naby Keita is set to be available after making a “surprising” recovery from being carried off at Old Trafford last weekend.Fabinho continues to be sidelined with a “complicated” knee problem that ruled him out of the historic 5-0 win at Manchester United, a match in which Keita scored the opener before his afternoon was ended following a late challenge from Paul Pogba.The United midfielder was sent off for the tackle but Keita has been “lucky” in escaping serious...

PREMIER LEAGUE ・ 13 DAYS AGO