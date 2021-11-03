CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Lincoln County, OK

UPDATE: All Turner Turnpike lanes reopened in Lincoln County after fireworks trailer catches fire

By Hicham Raache/KFOR
 6 days ago

UPDATE (5:55 p.m.): All lanes of Turner Turnpike are open again in Lincoln County after they were closed because a fireworks trailer caught on fire at Mile Marker 177.5.

UPDATE (5:30 p.m.): Turner Turnpike’s inside westbound lane is now open. All eastbound lanes are open as well.

UPDATE: Turner Turnpike’s eastbound lanes are open again, according to the Oklahoma Turnpike Authority.

Original Story

NOTE: This article was updated after new information came in that the vehicle on fire is a fireworks trailer.

LINCOLN COUNTY, Okla. ( KFOR ) – Turner Turnpike’s east and westbound lanes are both closed near Stroud in Lincoln County.

The lanes were closed near Mile Marker 177.5 at 3:54 p.m. after a semi-truck caught on fire, according to the Oklahoma Department of Transportation.

  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1DIqJ7_0cllSWcp00
    Crash closes both sides of the Turner Turnpike near Stroud.
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4aj3be_0cllSWcp00
  • https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2Mc2xC_0cllSWcp00

The Oklahoma Turnpike Authority posted a video on Twitter of the fire, specifying that a fireworks trailer was burning.

Traffic is being diverted westbound at Stroud.

Chopper 4 is heading to the scene.

Watch the above live video for Chopper 4’s footage from the scene.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to KFOR.com Oklahoma City.

OKLAHOMA CITY, OK
