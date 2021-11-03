Pittsburgh Firefighters Union Files Grievance Against City Over Vaccine Mandate

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — New York City has reached an agreement with four labor unions on vaccine mandates for city workers. The deal affirms the city’s right to impose those mandates but also allows workers who requested exemptions to stay on the payroll while they await a decision. The agreement applies to employees who requested those religious or medical exemptions by Nov. 2. They will be required to get tested weekly until a decision is made. WATCH: FDNY Union Officials Give Update On City Vaccine Mandate — Meanwhile, firefighter unions say they need to look over the provisions of the agreement and give members time to properly file for exemptions. “Now we’re in a spot where these guys have, under this provision, under this proposal, until [Friday] night, so it’s very tight timelines. There are other issues in there that we deemed were worthy of a counter-offer to see if we can get to a reasonable place,” said Edward Kelly, president of the International Association of Firefighters. Unions for members of the FDNY submitted their counter-offer Thursday afternoon. They are urging firefighters who will seek exemptions to get their paperwork ready.

NEW YORK CITY, NY ・ 5 DAYS AGO