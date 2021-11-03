'Fearless' India remind us they're still a force to reckon with
By Abhishek Purohit
Sporting News
6 days ago
Between the end of the 2016 T20 World Cup and the start of the 2021 T20 World Cup, India won 45 of the 72 T20 international games they played. Among ICC Full Member teams, only Pakistan (marginally ahead at 46 wins in 71 games) and Afghanistan (29 wins in 36 games)...
England must chase down 190 to maintain their 100 per cent record at the T20 World Cup as South Africa gave themselves hope of reaching the semi-finals thanks to Rassie van der Dussen’s career-best 94 not out.While England’s progress to the knockout stages is all but secure after four wins from four and a supreme net run-rate, nothing less than a big win will suffice for South Africa after Australia hammered the West Indies earlier.Van der Dussen creamed five fours in his 60-ball knock and six sixes while Aiden Markram recorded a sparkling 52 not out from 25 deliveries in...
(CNN) — A cricket match in New Zealand was suspended when the pitch was invaded by some unusual visitors: a swarm of bees. Canterbury and Wellington were playing a Plunket Shield match at Basin Reserve in Wellington on Sunday when the insects descended. Photos of the incident show players and...
Outgoing India head coach Ravi Shastri on Monday said split captaincy will work for a side he called "one of the greatest" teams in cricket history.
Already-eliminated India thrashed Namibia in their final Twenty20 World Cup match in Dubai in Virat Kohli's last game as captain in the shortest format.
The game also ended Shastri's five-year tenure as coach of the national side who reached great heights under his guidance but failed to win a world crown.
But Shastri believes a World Cup title is not far from the team who will have a new T20 captain and Rahul Dravid as their coach.
So much has changed in cricket's shortest format since the 2016 T20 World Cup semi-finals; the way teams are selected, the importance of left and right hand combinations, new variations in bowling and the rise of the analyst to name but a few. So, too, does England’s semi-final against New...
Usman Khawaja has returned serve with a cheeky dig at Ian Chappell, with the former Australian captain suggesting the Queensland star 'only performs against mediocre bowling'. The 34-year-old has been in the headlines recently, with many believing his strong form in the Sheffield Shield could see him return to the Test side in the upcoming Ashes series.
England prop Joe Marler has tested positive for Covid and will miss Saturday’s Autumn Nations Series clash against Australia Marler began isolating for 10 days on Monday evening after a lateral flow and PCR tests confirmed he has the virus.The Harlequins forward played 14 minutes as a second-half replacement in the 69-3 victory over Tonga at the weekend that launched the autumn and was destined for a similar role in the second of three fixtures at Twickenham this month.Joe Marler has tested positive for COVID & will be unavailable for selection against Australia. After returning a positive lateral flow test on Monday, he went into isolation. A subsequent PCR test taken confirmed the result. He will now isolate for 10 days, as per guidelines. pic.twitter.com/38V0jRr0Gn— England Rugby (@EnglandRugby) November 9, 2021
Jonny May fears the all-consuming commitment to training that has shaped him into one of England’s greatest wings could lead to burnout.May continued to chase down Rory Underwood’s record as the nation’s leading try-scorer by crossing twice in Saturday’s 69-3 victory over Tonga and it is the thrill of occasions such as an autumn Test at Twickenham that has inspired an agreement made with himself.A 31-year-old described by Eddie Jones as the most professional player he has ever encountered is known for an extraordinary level of dedication to preparation that is held up as an example to any newcomers to...
Marcus Smith spoke of a new era for England after producing a devastating cameo that helped launch the Autumn Nations Series with a 69-3 victory over Tonga Smith has declared himself fit for Australia’s visit to Twickenham on Saturday after defying the leg injury that confined him to a bench role against the Islanders to amass a 15-point haul composed of a try and five conversions.On the pitch for just 29 minutes, his arrival inspired a second wind at a point when his team led 36-3 but the flow of tries had been stemmed by determined yet limited opposition.England intend...
In a sense, it is fitting that the two most economical attacks of the T20 World Cup should line up against each other in the first semi-final. That bowlers from New Zealand and England have been the hardest to get away in Asian conditions in the presence of as many as six Asian attacks is quite a story in itself.
Hooker Ken Owens will miss Wales’ entire Autumn Nations Series due to a back injury.The British and Irish Lions front-rower sat out Saturday’s 23-18 defeat to world champions South Africa and has now had to withdraw from Wayne Pivac’s squad.The Scarlets star had been named in Wales’ initial line-up for the 54-16 New Zealand loss in October, but was forced out shortly after his selection had been confirmed.And now the 34-year-old will miss the Cardiff encounters with both Fiji and Australia to boot.“Ken Owens has been released from the national squad due to a back injury which will prevent...
Forwards coach John Dalziel believes in-form Scotland have a conveyor belt of top-level talent that should stand them in good stead for the 2023 World Cup.Gregor Townsend’s burgeoning side pulled off another huge win over Australia on Sunday, following up on historic Six Nations victories over England and France earlier this year.The national team is widely deemed to be in its best shape for decades, with a core of experienced senior players joined by an array of fresh additions to the squad.Dalziel feels everything is bubbling along nicely with regard to gearing up for the World Cup in France in...
New South Wales wrestled back bragging rights in 2021 but the Maroons managed to avoid an embarrassing "blue-wash." The ongoing challenges around COVID-19 again wreaked havoc on the series, seeing all three matches played in Queensland as organisers looked to stay ahead of lockdowns and border restrictions. With the NRL...
Victoria firebrand James Pattinson has been sanctioned for an incident in his side's recent Sheffield Shield win over New South Wales. The paceman was bowling to Dan Hughes when he fielded a ball and threw it back towards the Blues batter. Hughes was struck on the foot and didn't look...
