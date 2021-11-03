Penn State DuBois to hold Video Game Day for all ages

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Video Game Day will return to the DuBois campus on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m in the DEF building.

Featuring popular games available on consoles and PC’s, all members of the public and all ages are invited to attend. Hosted by the Information Technology Club, the event will provide gamers with multiple computer labs networked together with PC games, counsel games in multiple rooms.

All gaming systems are set up and networked by campus IT Club members and IT students who gain real-world experience in the establishment and maintenance of this massive gaming network.

Preregistration can be completed online and will cost $5 per person online but $10 per person at the door on the day of the event.

Face masks are required when at any Penn State indoor event. Also due to COVID-19 restrictions, food and drink will not be made available to participants when inside the building. Burger Daddy’s food truck will be located in the parking lot and participants may purchase and eat food and drink there.

For more information on the event, visit the IT Club’s website .

