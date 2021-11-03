CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dubois, PA

Penn State DuBois to hold Video Game Day for all ages

By Kaitlyn Hall
WTAJ
WTAJ
 6 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3ENRM5_0cllR0kH00

CENTRE COUNTY, Pa. (WTAJ) — Penn State’s Video Game Day will return to the DuBois campus on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 4 p.m. to 11 p.m in the DEF building.

Featuring popular games available on consoles and PC’s, all members of the public and all ages are invited to attend. Hosted by the Information Technology Club, the event will provide gamers with multiple computer labs networked together with PC games, counsel games in multiple rooms.

Operation Christmas Child requests donations in Blair, Cambria Counties

All gaming systems are set up and networked by campus IT Club members and IT students who gain real-world experience in the establishment and maintenance of this massive gaming network.

Preregistration can be completed online and will cost $5 per person online but $10 per person at the door on the day of the event.

Face masks are required when at any Penn State indoor event. Also due to COVID-19 restrictions, food and drink will not be made available to participants when inside the building. Burger Daddy’s food truck will be located in the parking lot and participants may purchase and eat food and drink there.

Scorchin Boxing hosting Friday Night Fights event

For more information on the event, visit the IT Club’s website .

WTAJ

WTAJ

