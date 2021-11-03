CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Supreme Court Considering Challenge To New York Gun Law

Cover picture for the articleFor the first time in more than a decade, the...

Washington Post

Supreme Court justices sounded suspicious of New York’s gun law. Here’s what might come next.

Supporters of gun regulation have reason to be concerned after the Supreme Court heard oral arguments Wednesday in New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen. The case presents a Second Amendment challenge to New York’s requirement that a person show “proper cause” to secure an unrestricted license to publicly carry a concealed handgun.
High Court Seems Ready To Strike Down New York Gun Law

(AP) — The Supreme Court seems ready to strike down a restrictive New York gun permitting law. But the justices also seem worried that a broad ruling could threaten gun restrictions on subways, bars, stadiums and other gathering places. The court was hearing arguments in its biggest guns case in...
Brooklyn Daily Eagle

Attorney General James defends New York State’s gun licensing protection law at Supreme Court

New York State Attorney General Letitia James on Wednesday released a statement supporting New York State’s gun laws in anticipation of oral arguments before the U.S. Supreme Court in the case New York State Rifle & Pistol Association v. Bruen, in which the plaintiffs seek to overturn a New York law governing the carrying of firearms outside the home.
Biden Disappoints Puerto Rico in Supreme Court Benefits Case

Justice Department to defend law excluding those in Puerto Rico from SSI benefits. Then-candidate Biden critical of Trump administration’s appeal. The Justice Department will defend the government’s decision not to extend certain Social Security benefits to residents of Puerto Rico, in a move that civil rights groups say goes against promises Joe Biden made during the 2020 presidential campaign.
Washington Post

A year later, an obviously illegal campaign stunt is determined to have been illegal

You have to imagine that it isn’t cheap to maintain the White House. It’s a large mansion, with countless historical items and a large staff. It is a manifestation of the power of the presidency, so it is well-tended and (generally) well-kept. Although it constitutes only a small part of the federal government’s overall spending, its upkeep is nonetheless covered by American taxpayers.
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
The Independent

'SoHo Karen' appears in court on hate crime charges over alleged phone theft

A woman labelled by social media users as “SoHo Karen” has appeared in court on hate crime charges after she wrongly accused a Black teenager of stealing her phone. Miya Ponsetto, of California, appeared in a Manhattan court on Monday for a pre-trial hearing in connection with the alleged hate crime against 14-year-old Keyon Harrold Jr. She was arraigned in July for attacking the son of jazz player Keyon Harrold, who she wrongly accused of stealing her phone in a Manhattan hotel lobby last December. The 23-year-old filmed herself accusing the teenager of wrongdoing, in footage that soon went...
fox8tv.com

Massive Backlash to Vaccine Mandate

26 States are now Suing after the Biden Administration announced a deadline for the most aggressive Vaccine Mandate of the Pandemic so far. The Mandate applies to any private businesses with 100 or more Employees. We have more on the story. Growing Backlash to new Federal Vaccine requirements setting up...
