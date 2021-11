The Rush catalog will come when The Rush Tribute Project takes the stage at the historic Ramsdell Regional Center for the Arts (RRCA) Friday, Nov. 1. An homage to one of the most enduring and influential bands in rock music, RTP covers all 40-plus years of Rush’s run, painstakingly recreating the sound and energy that has made Rush one of the top-selling rock bands of all time. This particular three-piece lineup uses vintage instruments, clothes, and sounds to produce a Rush concert experience so real that it’s performed Rush tribute shows for over a decade across North America and around the world, including the biggie: RushCon. Don’t know what we’re talking about? You’ll probably still enjoy it; there's also an on-site cash bar and complementary admission at 6:30 into RRCA’s newest art exhibit, First Americans, in Hardy Hall. Theatre seating for RTP begins at 7pm. RamsdellTheatre.org.

