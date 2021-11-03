CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Biden says vaccines for children will be available at about 20,000 locations

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
WASHINGTON (Reuters) – U.S. President Joe Biden said on Wednesday there will be enough COVID-19 vaccines...

The Independent

Biden to continue FEMA virus aid for states until April 1

President Joe Biden is extending the federal government's 100% reimbursement of COVID-19 emergency response costs to states, tribes and territories through April 1, 2022, the White House is announcing Tuesday.On a conference call Tuesday morning, White House COVID-19 coordinator Jeff Zients is informing governors that Biden is approving the extension of Federal Emergency Management Agency support to help continue FEMA-backed efforts like vaccination clinics and public education campaigns surrounding the shots. The extension also continues 100% federal reimbursement for National Guard personnel deployed to help combat the virus, including those tasked with assisting local hospitals treating coronavirus cases.The extension...
U.S. POLITICS
Business Insider

Kansas' Democratic governor said it was 'too late' for Biden to issue a vaccine mandate, siding with Republicans against it

The Democratic governor of Kansas issued a statement opposing President Joe Biden's vaccine mandate for businesses. Gov. Laura Kelly joined Republicans in opposition of the mandate, saying it's "too late to impose a federal standard" after states have "been leading the fight against COVID-19." Biden's vaccine mandate requires businesses with...
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Washington State
CBS Boston

‘It Is Wrong’: Gov. Sununu Slams President Biden’s Vaccine Requirement For Businesses

CONCORD, N.H. (CBS) – New Hampshire Gov. Chris Sununu is firing back at President Joe Biden’s vaccine requirement for all businesses. Last week, President Biden announced that all businesses with 100 or more employees will need to require vaccination or weekly COVID testing as of January 4. Sununu said the rule would be bad for small businesses, and is taking action. New Hampshire is one of 11 states that has filed a legal challenge to the requirement. During a press conference with business owners on Monday, Sununu said the order could force them to fire much needed staff. “With the sweep of a pen, businesses are being told to fire their employees, many of whom are like family. It is wrong. No government entity should be interfering with that choice for these organizations,” Sununu said. A federal appeals court put a temporary hold on President Biden’s measure, which would be enforced through the Occupational Safety and Health Administration.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
KREX

Biden: Families of separated children deserve compensation

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden said Saturday that the families of children separated from their parents at the U.S.-Mexico border during the Trump administration should be compensated, as his Department of Justice is in settlement talks with affected families. Raising his voice, Biden said that regardless of the circumstances, people who had their children […]
FAMILY RELATIONSHIPS
erienewsnow.com

Covid-19 vaccine debate takes a strange turn

The Covid-19 vaccine debate is getting weird. On Twitter, Texas Republican Sen. Ted Cruz accused Big Bird of pushing "Government propaganda...for your 5 year old!" after the Muppet tweeted about getting the shot in his wing. CNN aired a special on Saturday with "Sesame Street" to explain the vaccine to...
PHARMACEUTICALS
Joe Biden
KFOR

Appeals court temporarily blocks Biden vaccine mandate for private businesses

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The 5th U.S. Circuit Court of Appeals has temporarily blocked the Biden administrations Federal Vaccine mandate for private businesses that have more than 100 employees. In the ruling the court said that “The petitions give cause to believe that there are grave statutory and constitutional issues with the mandate.” The […]
EL PASO, TX
WSAV News 3

AP FACT CHECK: Biden hypes $1T bill impact on electric cars

WASHINGTON (AP) — Boasting about his $1 trillion infrastructure package, President Joe Biden overstated its reach by claiming it would result in 500,000 electric vehicle charging stations and meet his pledge to nudge half of U.S. drivers into EVs by decade’s end. The measure receiving final congressional passage late Friday cuts in half the money that […]
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
Reuters

U.S. 'collaborating not condescending' on climate change - Speaker Pelosi

GLASGOW (Reuters) - The United States is helping achieve climate success in “collaboration, not ... condescension” with other nations, who are further ahead because of “the dark period” of ex-President Donald Trump, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on Wednesday. “America is back,” she told reporters at the COP26 conference, repeating...
U.S. POLITICS
