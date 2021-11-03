CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Congress & Courts

U.S. Senate Republicans again turn back voting rights measure

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

WASHINGTON (Reuters) – The U.S. Senate on Wednesday failed to advance voting...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Washington State
The Independent

‘A low, low point’: Senate Republicans block restoration of landmark Voting Rights Act named in honour of John Lewis

For the first time since its passage nearly 60 years ago, the US Senate has failed to restore the Voting Rights Act, potentially jeopardising critical protections against voter suppression and racial discrimination after a pair of US Supreme Court rulings undermined key elements of the landmark civil rights law.Senate Republicans blocked the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act – named in honour of the late civil rights leader and congressman – by invoking a filibuster for the fourth time this year to stop voting rights legislation from advancing to the floor. It marks the first time that the Voting...
CONGRESS & COURTS
The Skanner News

Senate Republicans Block This Generation’s Voting Rights Act: Will President Biden Meet the Challenge

Across the country, Republican state legislators have been busy imposing new voting restrictions and devising corrupt redistricting schemes to give their party more power than they could win under a fair system. Republicans in the U.S. Senate protected that wrongdoing again in October by using filibuster rules to stop federal voting rights legislation from coming up for debate. This is political obstruction of justice, and President Joe Biden and Senate Democrats must not allow it to stand.
PRESIDENTIAL ELECTION
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Senate Republicans#Voting Rights#U S#Reuters#The U S Senate#Democrats
YubaNet

Karen Hobert Flynn: Hiding Behind a Filibuster, Every Senate Republican But One Blocks Debate on Voting Rights

November 3, 2021 – Every American deserves a voice in our elections, but all but one Senate Republican revealed again today that they prefer to pick and choose who can vote and who cannot in order to gain partisan advantage. Today’s Senate vote was more than eight years in the making after the Supreme Court gutted a core provision of the Voting Rights Act in Shelby County and four months since it weakened another pillar in Brnovich. The modern Republican Party still tries to cling to the mantle of the ‘Party of Lincoln’ as it turns its back on voting rights as some states pass a new generation of Jim Crow laws to make it harder for many Americans to vote – particularly Black and Brown Americans.
CONGRESS & COURTS
AOL Corp

Senate to Hold Procedural Vote on Voting Rights Bill

The Senate is set to hold a procedural vote on a major voting rights bill called the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act. It passed the House in August. A bipartisan group of Senators said they reached a deal on voting legislation Tuesday. The vote comes just weeks after Senate Republicans blocked another voting rights bill.
CONGRESS & COURTS
HuffingtonPost

Republicans Filibuster Voting Rights Legislation For The Fourth Time

Republicans on Wednesday blocked the Senate from beginning debate on the John Lewis Voting Rights Advancement Act with a filibuster ― their fourth filibuster of voting rights legislation this year. The voting rights law, named for the late civil rights leader and Democratic congressman from Georgia, would reauthorize key sections...
CONGRESS & COURTS
knba.org

Voting reform bill stalls in US Senate. Alaska senators, like all Republicans, voted no.

A national voting reform bill stalled in the U.S. Senate Wednesday with Alaska’s senators, like all Republicans, voting against it. The “Freedom to Vote” bill sets minimum standards for early voting and voting by mail, and it requires new financial disclosure from groups that spend money to influence elections. To boost turnout, it would also make Election Day a federal holiday.
ALASKA STATE
wpr.org

Wisconsin Senate to vote Monday on new Republican-drawn political maps

The Wisconsin Senate will vote Monday on the new political maps drawn by GOP lawmakers that could cement Republican' majorities in the Legislature for the next decade. The new maps of legislative districts, which passed a state Senate panel on 3-2 party line votes Thursday, would largely lock in a Republican gerrymander that GOP lawmakers drew in 2011, adjusting it as little as possible to reflect the population changes measured by the U.S. Census. They'd also make it easier for Republicans to pick up six out of eight of Wisconsin's congressional seats, up from the five they hold currently.
CONGRESS & COURTS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

