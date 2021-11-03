CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Financial Reports

Continental Resources posts profit, to buy Pioneer Natural’s Delaware assets

By Reuters
Shore News Network
Shore News Network
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(Reuters) – Continental Resources Inc on Wednesday posted a profit in the third quarter from a year-ago...

www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Related
Shore News Network

GE energy spinoff aims to capture interest in renewables

(Reuters) – General Electric Co’s plan to spin off energy units into a standalone company could attract investors looking for a well-known name in renewables if they can overlook legacy fossil-fuel operations, financial experts said. Earlier on Tuesday, the 129-year-old conglomerate outlined a plan to split into three publicly traded...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Shore News Network

Coinbase falls short on revenue as trading volumes slump 30%

(Reuters) – U.S. cryptocurrency exchange Coinbase Global Inc on Tuesday reported a nearly 30% fall in third-quarter trading volumes on a sequential basis, hit by lower volatility and declining prices for bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies. Trading volumes fell to $327 billion in the quarter from $462 billion in the second....
STOCKS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
MySanAntonio

Pioneer sells Delaware Basin assets for $3.25 billion

Already highly active in Oklahoma, the Bakken and most recently the Powder River Basin, Continental Resources is now entering the Permian Basin. The Oklahoma City-based operator announced Wednesday it has agreed to acquire Pioneer Natural Resources’ Delaware Basin assets in an all-cash deal valued at $3.25 billion. The deal is expected to close in December.
DELAWARE STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Delaware Basin#Oil And Gas#Pioneer Natural#Reuters#Continental Resources Inc
whbl.com

China’s Lenovo posts 65% rise in Q2 profit

SHANGHAI (Reuters) – China’s Lenovo Group, the world’s biggest maker of personal computers, reported a 65% rise in second-quarter profit on Thursday and said it saw demand for commercial PCs grow at a near-record rate during the period. Profit for the quarter ended Sept. 30 jumped to $512 million versus...
TECHNOLOGY
naturalgasworld.com

Gas production improves for Continental Resources

The US shale company attributed much of the gains to a focus on shale developments in Oklahoma. US shale company Continental Resources reported October 27 that its third quarter natural gas production average improved sequentially. Continental is among the largest operators in the Bakken formation, situated primarily in North Dakota,...
ENERGY INDUSTRY
Benzinga

Analyst Ratings For Continental Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Continental Resources (NYSE:CLR) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 12 analysts have an average price target of $50.5 versus the current price of Continental Resources at 52.65, implying downside. Below is a summary of how these 12...
MARKETS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Financial Reports
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Markets
Business Insider

What 10 Analyst Ratings Have To Say About Pioneer Natural Resources

Analysts have provided the following ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) within the last quarter:. Bullish Somewhat Bullish Indifferent Somewhat Bearish Bearish. These 10 analysts have an average price target of $209.0 versus the current price of Pioneer Natural Resources at 193.11, implying upside. Below is a summary of how...
MARKETS
Benzinga

4 Stocks Insiders Are Buying

When insiders purchase shares, it indicates their confidence in the company's prospects or that they view the stock as a bargain. Either way, this signals an opportunity to go long on the stock. Insider purchases should not be taken as the only indicator for making an investment or trading decision. At best, it can lend conviction to a buying decision.
STOCKS
Shore News Network

GE, an industrial conglomerate pioneer, to break up

(Reuters) – General Electric Co will split into three public companies as the storied U.S. industrial conglomerate seeks to simplify its business, pare down debt and breathe life into a battered share price, the company said on Tuesday. The split marks the end of the 129-year-old conglomerate that was once...
BUSINESS
Shore News Network

Shore News Network

61K+
Followers
25K+
Post
22M+
Views
ABOUT

Shore News News Network is a national news provider primarily serving the New York/NJ/PA tri-state area, focusing on police and fire news; political news; health news; viral news, and other news of interest to our readers. We reach over 1,500,000 readers every month. Founded in 2008, serving Ocean County, New Jersey, Shore News Network now reached Americans coast to coast.

 https://www.shorenewsnetwork.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy