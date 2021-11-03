CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Royce O'Neale (ankle) listed as questionable for Utah's Thursday matchup against Hawks

By Matt Lo
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleUtah Jazz forward Royce O'Neale (ankle) is questionable to play in Thursday's game against...

Jazz Center Rudy Gobert Dunks Alley-Oop From Royce O’Neale

SALT LAKE CITY – Jazz center Rudy Gobert threw down a slam dunk on an alley-oop pass from Royce O’Neale during the opening minutes of Utah’s game against the Houston Rockets. The Rockets hosted the Jazz on Thursday, October 28. With 8:36 remaining in the first quarter, Mike Conley dished...
Danilo Gallinari (shoulder) questionable for Hawks Wednesday

Atlanta Hawks forward Danilo Gallinari is considered questionable to play Wednesday in the team's game against the New Orleans Pelicans. Gallinari has yet to appear this season as he deals with a shoulder ailment, but it seems as though he could finally take the court Wednesday night. Keep an eye on his status over the next 24 hours. Should Gallinari return, Solomon Hill could see fewer minutes.
Utah Jazz begin new road trip against the Atlanta Hawks

The Utah Jazz (6-1) will begin their short southern U.S. road trip against the Atlanta Hawks (4-4). The Hawks are on the second game of a back-to-back, having lost 117-108 to the Brooklyn Nets last night. Atlanta has lost three of their previous four games, while Utah has won two straight.
Donovan Mitchell Ruled Out Thursday Against Hawks

Tony Jones of The Athletic Reports Donovan Mitchell will miss Thursday’s matchup with the Atlanta Hawks. https://twitter.com/Tjonesonthenba/status/1456382250761785347. Mitchell, who is dealing with an ankle sprain, last played in a 119-113 win over the Sacramento Kings Tuesday, playing 32 minutes, scoring 36 points, eight rebounds and six assists. A primary playmaker for the Jazz, Mitchell has averaged 32 minutes, 25 points, five rebounds and five assists per game this season. Posting a team-leading 33.5% usage rate last season, Mitchell played 53 games, averaging 33 minutes, 36 points, four rebounds and five assists per game.
John Collins (foot) to be GTD Thursday for Hawks

Atlanta Hawks power forward John Collins (foot) is a game-time decision on Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Collins played Wednesday after being a game-time decision and scored 13 points with 12 rebounds, 2 assists, a steal, 2 blocks, and a triple in 37 minutes. He is shooting 36.7% from the floor in the last three games, down from 68.3% in the first five, and the foot strain may be playing a factor. Danilo Gallinari could draw a start if Collins is out on the second end of the back-to-back.
Hawks' Bogdan Bogdanovic (ankle) now questionable Thursday

Atlanta Hawks shooting guard Bogdan Bogdanovic (right ankle soreness) is now questionable to play Thursday against the Utah Jazz. Bogdanovic is a late addition to the injury report on the second leg of a back-to-back. He played 29 minutes on Wednesday and had his second-worst shooting night of the year at 30.0% from the floor. Kevin Huerter or Cam Reddish could draw the start Thursday if Bogdanovic is unavailable.
NBA Twitter bowing down to Stephen Curry, monster performance for Warriors

Stephen Curry delivered a vintage superstar performance for the Warriors against the Hawks and NBA Twitter couldn’t help but fawn over him. NBA fans were promised on Monday night that they would be getting a high-octane matchup between two of the league’s most explosive players, Warriors guard Stephen Curry and Hawks guard Trae Young. As it turns out, though, Curry wasn’t about to make it a fair fight.
Kevin Huerter starting for Hawks Tuesday in place of injured Bogdan Bogdanovic

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Huerter has been coming off the bench as of late for Atlanta, but that will change on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out due to injuries, leaving two holes vacant in the starting lineup. One of those spots will go to Huerter, who should see a big bump up in minutes on the wing.
NBA Betting Guide for Tuesday 11/9/21: Delving Into All 3 Games

Betting on the NBA can get a little overwhelming throughout the season because there are games every day, and there's just a lot to track throughout the season and entering every night -- spreads, over/unders, injuries, and so on. But you can rely on numberFire to help. We have a...
Solomon Hill starting for Hawks Tuesday in place of injured De'Andre Hunter

Atlanta Hawks guard/forward Solomon Hill is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Hill has been coming off the bench as of late for Atlanta, but that will change on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out due to injuries, leaving two holes vacant in the starting lineup. One of those spots will go to Hill, who should see a big bump up in minutes on the wing.
Ben Simmons Has Dated More Women Than He Has Made 3-Pointers In The NBA

Even in a time when we talk about Kyrie Irving not showing up to Nets games or Russell Westbrook turning the ball over 15 times in under 30 minutes, Ben Simmons is still the most scrutinized guard in the NBA. Everybody seems to have a take on the former first-overall...
Watch: Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart Fight during Nets vs Pistons Clash

Blake Griffin and Isaiah Stewart fight was one of the most looked upon moments from the Nets vs Pistons most recent clash. With game being as tight and as compact as it was, Nets’ big man Blake Griffin and Pistons’ Center Isaiah Stewart were almost on the verge of throwing hands at one another, but it seemed like after the initial contact the former player decided to pull out of the action, giving more importance of his presence on the court.
