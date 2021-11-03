Royce O'Neale (ankle) listed as questionable for Utah's Thursday matchup against Hawks

Atlanta Hawks guard Kevin Huerter is in the lineup Tuesday in the team's game against the Utah Jazz. Huerter has been coming off the bench as of late for Atlanta, but that will change on Tuesday. Bogdan Bogdanovic and De'Andre Hunter are both out due to injuries, leaving two holes vacant in the starting lineup. One of those spots will go to Huerter, who should see a big bump up in minutes on the wing.

NBA ・ 3 HOURS AGO