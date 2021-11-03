CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Webinar November 18th: Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack

By Cybereason Security Team
securityboulevard.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWebinar November 18th: Anatomy of a Ransomware Attack. Join Cybereason CEO and co-founder Lior Div and CSO Sam Curry as they break down the anatomy of a ransomware attack. Learn how Cybereason enables defenders to protect themselves and orchestrate the best ransomware defenses. Thursday, November 18th, 2021. 2:00 PM...

Washington Times

Ransomware gangs hit by cyber pros in private sector, American agencies

Ransomware gangs are beginning to suffer body blows from cybersecurity professionals working for the private sector and federal agencies. Software company Emsisoft said it discovered a flaw earlier this year in BlackMatter ransomware used by cybercriminals. The flaw allowed Emsisoft to help victims recover their files without paying a ransom.
PUBLIC SAFETY
mpamag.com

Canadian real estate company hit by ransomware attack

A real estate and property management company based in Calgary, AB has fallen victim to a ransomware attack which may have compromised some of its confidential data. Ronmor Holdings confirmed in a release that it was hit by the malware in late September. “I can confirm that in late September...
ECONOMY
bleepingcomputer.com

UK Labour Party discloses data breach after ransomware attack

The U.K. Labour Party notified members that some of their information was impacted in a data breach after a ransomware attack hit a supplier managing the party's data. The data breach was announced in a data breach notification published on the party's website after informing relevant authorities about the incident.
U.K.
KTEN.com

Cybersecurity Awareness Month: True-Crime Cyber Attacks

Originally Posted On: https://www.alwaysvpn.com/insights/true-crime-cyber-attacks. Cyber attacks are an ever-growing concern for individuals, small businesses, and large corporations all around the world. In fact, cybercrime is estimated to cost about $10.5 trillion annually by the year 2025! If that doesn’t make your jaw drop, then I bet the true-crime cyber attack stories I’m about to share will.
PUBLIC SAFETY
bleepingcomputer.com

State hackers breach defense, energy, healthcare orgs worldwide

Cybersecurity firm Palo Alto Networks warned over the weekend of an ongoing hacking campaign that has already resulted in the compromise of at least nine organizations worldwide from critical sectors, including defense, healthcare, energy, technology, and education. To breach the orgs networks, the threat actors behind this cyberespionage campaign exploited...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Telegraph

Protect your passwords, warns spy chief, as ransomware cyber attacks double

Ransomware cyber attacks doubled in the past year, the chief of GCHQ has revealed - as he warned Britain must “pay attention” to attacks from China. Sir Jeremy Fleming, director of the cyber spy agency, called for more action to "sort out" ransomware attacks across the UK, adding it was not "rocket science".
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthitsecurity.com

Third-Party Vendor Ransomware Attack Impacts Humana, Anthem Members

Humana and Anthem use PracticeMax to share information with Village Health, a provider that helps patients with end-stage kidney disease. Village Health provides care coordination between dialysis centers, providers, and nephrologists. Humana stated that over 4,000 patients were impacted, and it remains unclear how many Anthem members were exposed. PracticeMax...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Government Technology

Expert: Increase in Ransomware Attacks Tied to Remote Work

(TNS) — A ransomware attack last weekend that affected the operations of a major broadcasting company that owns several Nebraska TV stations is the latest in what experts say is a sharp rise in such attacks. Sinclair Broadcasting, which owns TV stations in the Omaha, Lincoln and Kearney-Hastings markets, was...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

SolarWinds & Accellion Breaches: Supply Chain Attacks Wreaking Havoc

When it comes to cyber security, it’s not possible to pinpoint the biggest threat against organizations globally. However, supply chain attacks are doing their best to earn that honor. In a supply chain attack, a threat actor infiltrates an organization’s system through a third-party provider or partner that has access to its data and systems. In fact, according to an article by National Defense Magazine, two-thirds of breaches are a result of a supplier or third-party vulnerabilities.
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

What Are the Most Common Attack Vectors for Ransomware?

What Are the Most Common Attack Vectors for Ransomware?. There’s been record growth of ransomware attacks in 2021. A recent report documented 304.7 million attack attempts in the first six months of the year, as reported by Threatpost. That’s 100,000 more attempts than the total volume logged in all of 2020.
Dice Insights

Ransomware: Why These Attacks Continue to Cause Cyber Risk

Since taking office in January, the Biden administration has made cybersecurity one of its top priorities, with a specific focus on countering ransomware attacks that have targeted government agencies, private firms and the nation’s critical infrastructure—from oil and gas facilities to hospitals already overwhelmed by the COVID-19 pandemic. And while...
PUBLIC SAFETY
dtnpf.com

Food and Ag Sector Vulnerable to Ransomware Attacks

Cyberattacks on U.S. businesses have risen markedly over the last year, but it's their potential to damage the world's supply chains that Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI) agent Henry Heim said keeps him awake nights. Heim spoke to attendees at the USDA Cybersecurity Expo on Tuesday. The Expo, held virtually,...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Webinar: Live Attack Simulation – EMEA Ransomware Threat Hunter Series

Webinar: Live Attack Simulation – EMEA Ransomware Threat Hunter Series. Ransomware has the potential to affect any organization with exposed defenses. The challenges presented by a multi-stage ransomware attack to large organizations with a mature security team in place are unique and require an informed response. Join this session to...
SOFTWARE
tvtechnology.com

Sinclair Still Dealing With Effects from Ransomware Attack

HUNT VALLEY, MD—Sinclair said this week that last month’s cyberattack on its TV stations is still affecting daily operations but that it “is working diligently to restore operations quickly and securely.”. On Oct. 17, certain servers and workstations were encrypted with ransomware, disrupting certain office and operational networks. The company...
PUBLIC SAFETY
Itproportal

Only a handful of employees are trained to deflect ransomware attacks

Many businesses offer cybersecurity training to their employees, but lessons rarely touch on the most common attack type: ransomware. This is according to a new report from enterprise identity management company Entrust. Surveying 1,500 leaders and 1,500 workers from large organizations around the world, Entrust discovered that many organizations amped...
PUBLIC SAFETY
securityboulevard.com

Ransomware and the Uncertainties of Cyberinsurance

Ransomware attacks are ubiquitous, and the insurance markets are chaotic. That, at least, seems to be the state of cybersecurity and risk mitigation since the COVID-19 pandemic began. It also isn’t far from the truth: Ransomware attacks have markedly increased, placing significant pressure on insurance markets to provide organizations with affordable options to minimize risk without running insurers out of business. But rather than present new problems, the recent spate of attacks has exposed long-existing fault lines in how organizations manage their security, how insurance markets price the risks and how other actors in the security space—especially governments—affect organizational response. How should you be thinking about these risks? What practices should you consider incorporating as you try to minimize the effect of an attack?
PUBLIC SAFETY
healthcareittoday.com

COVID Brings Deadlier Edge To Healthcare Ransomware Attacks

Over the past several years, the number of ransomware attacks on healthcare organizations has continued to grow. Worse, these attacks are beginning to impose direct harm on patients. Despite the critical nature of these threats and the intense need to shut them down, healthcare IT leaders have been struggling to...
PUBLIC HEALTH
siliconangle.com

BlackMatter ransomware gang allegedly shutting down after legal pressure

A member of the BlackMatter ransomware gang claims that the group is shutting down after increased pressure from authorities. The group was founded earlier this year and is a successor to the DarkSide ransomware gang that shut down in May. DarkSide was best known for its ransomware attack on Colonial Pipeline Co. and donating part of their ill-gotten gains to charity.
PUBLIC SAFETY
tsl.news

CMC responds to attempted ransomware attack

Claremont McKenna College was hit with the first stage of a ransomware attack on Oct. 30. According to CMC spokesperson Gilien Silsby, the college became aware of the intrusion early Saturday afternoon. The attack progressed to the first stage of the cyberattack life cycle, out of seven potential stages, before students were warned.
CLAREMONT, CA

