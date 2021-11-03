Iliza prepares five times the action at Chevalier Theatre

Even before he gets to his biggest show he’s ever performed in Boston, it seems like Tom Segura can’t enough of Massachusetts in 2022. As announced this week, the comedian, podcast host and self-proclaimed “water champ” is making his way back to Medford next year, on Sunday, November 18, 2022 as part a new leg of his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. With a brand new hour, and a brand new arm (following a gruesome injury during a slam dunk contest with Bert Kreischer last year), the wildly successful comic will also be making his way through the Commonwealth in March with dates in Boston and Springfield, but the new date in Medford, while an entire year away, is surely something to look forward to already.

BOSTON, MA ・ 1 DAY AGO