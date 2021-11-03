CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Iliza prepares five times the action at Chevalier Theatre

By Vanyaland Comedy
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBust out the Cricut, and whip up that custom Iliza swag, because one of the comedy game’s leading voices is sticking around town for another show in the new year. As announced this week, Iliza Shlesinger has added a fifth show to her already...

MyStateline.com WTVO WQRF

Comedian Iliza Shlesinger coming to Rockford

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WTVO) — Comedian Iliza Shlesinger is coming to the Coronado Performing Arts Center on Thursday, March 24th, 2022. Shlesinger currently has five stand up specials streaming on Netflix, including Unveiled, which delves into her journey of getting married and 2018’s Elder Millennial, which is the subject of Iliza Shlesinger: Over & Over, her “fan-u-mentary” giving […]
ROCKFORD, IL
coastreportonline.com

Bye-bye Zoom: The Rep theatre is back in action

The Repertory at Orange Coast College premieres its collective production, “Tales from the Script,” on Friday on the Theatre Department’s YouTube channel. After spending a year apart and conducting plays and shorts on Zoom, this is the first The Rep is conducting class in person since the start of the pandemic.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane Civic Theatre is preparing for audtions!

SPOKANE, Wash. – Do you fancy yourself stage savant? Have you always dreamed of performing on stage? Well, you’re in luck! The Spokane Civics Theatre is preparing to hold auditions for their first play of the season on November 14th through the 15th!. The play, titled “The Play that Goes...
SPOKANE, WA
Jimmy Tatro
Iliza Shlesinger
Telegraph

Iliza Shlesinger, Eventim Apollo, review: an energetic but unoriginal hour of fan fodder

The internet has been good to Iliza Shlesinger. Her first break came through a competition run by Myspace in 2007. When Netflix began commissioning comedy, this ballsy, charismatic, occasionally crass US comic was one of its first stars. Its support has brought her international fame, via five stand-up specials, her own sketch series and a self-penned romcom, Good on Paper.
WMBD/WYZZ

Peoria Players Theatre prepares for curtain lift of ‘Guys & Dolls’

The following post contains content paid for by advertisers. The opinions and views expressed belong to their sponsors and not those of Nexstar Media Inc, this station, or their affiliates or employees. PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — Reportedly the oldest continuously running community theater in the state and the fourth oldest in the nation, Peoria Players […]
PEORIA, IL
vanyaland.com

Tom Segura to bring ‘I’m Coming Everywhere’ World Tour to The Chevalier

Even before he gets to his biggest show he’s ever performed in Boston, it seems like Tom Segura can’t enough of Massachusetts in 2022. As announced this week, the comedian, podcast host and self-proclaimed “water champ” is making his way back to Medford next year, on Sunday, November 18, 2022 as part a new leg of his I’m Coming Everywhere World Tour. With a brand new hour, and a brand new arm (following a gruesome injury during a slam dunk contest with Bert Kreischer last year), the wildly successful comic will also be making his way through the Commonwealth in March with dates in Boston and Springfield, but the new date in Medford, while an entire year away, is surely something to look forward to already.
BOSTON, MA
wiartonecho.com

Roxy Theatre preparing for first major production since pandemic hit

Owen Sound Little Theatre is preparing to pull back the curtain again on one of its productions, after a 20-month intermission because of the COVID-19 pandemic. This advertisement has not loaded yet, but your article continues below. Article content. While the local theatre company has been active with virtual events,...
WDAM-TV

OGHS’s theatre program prepares for showtime

HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - Oak Grove High School’s theatre program has been practicing for months to showcase “The Old Man and The Old Moon.”. Theatre director Suzanne Allmon says the students are really excited about it. “They have so much fun every day running it. There are moments of pure...
HATTIESBURG, MS
Frederick News-Post

National Theatre in London Live: "The Curious Incident of the Dog in the Night-Time"

Also at noon. Based on the acclaimed novel by Mark Haddon, adapted by Simon Stephens. Christopher, fifteen years old, stands beside Mrs Shears’ dead dog. It has been speared with a garden fork, it is seven minutes after midnight and Christopher is under suspicion. He records each fact in the book he is writing to solve the mystery of who murdered Wellington.
