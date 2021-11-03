Jackson man dies in house fire on Deer Park Street

JACKSON, Miss. ( WJTV ) – A man died during a house fire in Jackson Tuesday night.

According to investigators, the fire happened at a home on Deer Park Street around 11:00 p.m. Firefighters found the victim while working to contain the fire.

They believe he died from injuries due to the fire. The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to WJTV.