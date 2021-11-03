Energy Transfer's NGL exports doubled over last 18 months -company

NEW YORK, Nov 3 (Reuters) - Energy Transfer’s percentage of global natural gas liquids exports has doubled over the last 18 months to nearly 20%, or more than any other company for the third quarter 2021, the company’s co-chief executive said on Wednesday.

Additionally, the company’s crude oil storage at its Nederland terminal facility is fully contracted, Long said during the company’s third quarter earnings call. (Reporting by Stephanie Kelly Editing by Chris Reese)