Instagram is now making it easier for users to share links on their IG Stories. A feature that was previously available for only verified accounts and those with a large number of followers is now being rolled out to all users. Link stickers, which lets you add an external link to your Story, can now be accessed and used by all kinds of Instagram users. Whether you’re a business promoting a product or a content creator linking to your other platforms, you can now do so just by adding a sticker and pasting the link.

INTERNET ・ 11 DAYS AGO