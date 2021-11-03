CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
IPP’s Morning Program Seeks a Co-Director Position for 2022

fishersisland.net
 7 days ago

The position requires collaborating with the current Director, Bonnie Benkard, sharing the responsibilities of planning and executing a...

fishersisland.net

Hays Post

Grow Hays seeks applications for board of director openings

Grow Hays is accepting candidate applications for board of director positions that will open in 2022. There will be four open positions the board will be looking to fill. Prospective candidates must be willing to serve a three-year term. The Grow Hays Board meets a minimum of once a month, on the fourth Wednesdays of the month at 3:30 p.m. Board members are occasionally asked to serve on additional committees, which meet as required.
HAYS, KS
themountvernongrapevine.com

Director of Residential Life Position Available

Kenyon College is conducting a national search for a gifted and collaborative colleague to join us as our new Director of Residential Life. Kenyon recently received a transformational gift of $100 million to build three new residence halls and the new Director of Residential Life will have the opportunity to shape this project with students and campus partners immediately. We take great pride in being a fully residential liberal arts college and the next Director of Residential Life will be a willing partner who engages with the Kenyon community to champion investments in our residential structures/programs. Through this work, our new Director of Residential Life will ensure our commitment to provide our students with a residential environment which promotes rich collaborations and lifelong connections. We are proud to be the home of the Kenyon Review literary magazine, the Brown Family Environmental Center (a 500-acre nature preserve), the Kenyon Access Initiative, and the most team and individual national championships of any NCAA Division III Institution. The new Director of Residential Life will have the ability to deepen our commitment to the entire campus being our classroom and weave educational and community connections across Kenyon.
KNOX COUNTY, OH
TheAtlantaVoice

Terri Denison: Small Business Owners Still Have Time to Apply for the COVID EIDL Program

Since the start of the pandemic, the U.S. Small Business Administration has delivered more than $1.1 trillion in COVID-related relief to millions of entrepreneurs. The COVID Economic Injury Disaster Loan program is the remaining SBA relief program open to small business owners who still need assistance. The COVID EIDL program, which runs through Dec. 31, offers 30-year loans with fixed […]
SMALL BUSINESS
#Ipp
capeanncommunity.com

Backyard Growers seeking full-time Development Director

Backyard Growers is a grassroots community-based organization in Gloucester, MA, with a mission to build healthier, more connected, sustainable communities by teaching people to grow their own food. We are seeking a full-time Development Director to lead all fundraising activities at our small but mighty organization. This is an essential...
GLOUCESTER, MA
Port Townsend Leader

Marine science center seeks new executive director

Port Townsend Marine Science Center executive director, Janine Boire has announced her decision to step down from her position in spring 2022. Diane Baxter, president of the board of directors, has appointed a search committee chair who recruited two other board members with very different backgrounds and experiences. Their collective recruitment publication, which is accessible on the Marine Science Center’s website has also been widely advertised both locally and nationally.
PORT TOWNSEND, WA
NewsBreak
Jobs
spmetrowire.com

CWSO says goodbye to executive director, seeks replacement

The Central Wisconsin Symphony Orchestra is losing its executive director next month. Mara Prausa, who’s led the organization for three years, is leaving in December after accepting an undisclosed position elsewhere. Music Director Andres Moran said Prausa will be missed. “Her leadership and tireless efforts have placed our organization on...
MUSIC
Lima News

Equestrian therapy program seeks volunteers

CRIDERSVILLE — The Equestrian Therapy program will hold a volunteer orientation and training session at 9:30 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 13, at Fassett Farm, 22532 Grubb/Bowsher Road, Cridersville. Those interested in volunteering should contact Sommer Boss at volunteers@etpfarm.org or visit www.etpfarm.org.
CRIDERSVILLE, OH
uci.edu

Alvin Garcia Awarded Position in the DOE’s Office of Science Graduate Student Research Program

Nuclear Fusion. It’s the secret behind Tony Stark’s seemingly miraculous healing abilities and the driver of intergalactic space travel in “Star Trek.” Now, in Professor William “Bill” Heidbrink’s lab in the UCI Department of Physics & Astronomy, graduate students like Alvin Garcia might be making your favorite sci-fi character’s preferred energy source a reality.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
Hays Post

Rush Co. native named to foundation board of directors

One goal at the Golden Belt Community Foundation (GBCF) is to select new board of directors’ members from across its central Kansas service area. It has once again achieved that goal – in spades. One new board member, Kathleen Foster, grew up in Stafford County and now lives on a...
RUSH COUNTY, KS
The Skanner News

Black Future Co-op Fund Seeks Black Washingtonians to Shape the State’s Future Through New Survey

SEATTLE — The Black Future Co-op Fund, in collaboration with Byrd Barr Place, Urban League of Metropolitan Seattle, and the Washington State Commission on African American Affairs, today launched a statewide survey to gather the diversity of Black perspectives for an upcoming report, “Black Well-being: Moving Toward Solutions Together.” The report aims to support collective organizing across Washington; direct resources to invest in Black prosperity, health, and well-being; and inform policy change to fix structural injustices and advance equitable opportunities.
WASHINGTON STATE
ifiberone.com

Grant Co. Fire District 5 awarded $5,000 grant through Gesa's Local Heroes program

MOSES LAKE - Grant County Fire District 5 is one of 23 recipients in the state to receive Gesa Credit Union’s Local Heroes Grant Award. The Moses Lake-area fire district is receiving $5,000 in grant funding, according to Battalion Chief Bob Horst. The district plans to use the funds to purchase Striker TrueCPR coaching devices to be used in combination with high performance CPR. The devices will be on apparatus in areas of high medical call volume.
MOSES LAKE, WA
thegraftonnews.com

Blackstone River Watershed Association seeks director nominees

UXBRIDGE -- For more than 50 years, the Blackstone River Watershed Association has worked to engage, educate and advocate for improved water quality in the Blackstone River Watershed, and that work continues. Consider becoming a nominee for a position on the BRWA’s Board of Directors to be a part of...
UXBRIDGE, MA
presspubs.com

City selects ‘best candidate’ for finance director position

HUGO — After an extensive search process to find the city’s next finance director, a consulting firm, interview team and the City Council have decided it has the best candidate for the job right there at City Hall. The city’s first and only finance director, Ron Otkin, passed away unexpectedly...
HUGO, MN
nbc15.com

Dane Co. organization’s program helps eligible residents pay for health care

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - A Dane County organization is helping individuals and families who make too much to be eligible for BadgerCare buy insurance through the Marketplace. According to the United Way of Dane County, it is assisting people in purchasing insurance through its HealthConnect Premium Assistance Program. The HealthConnect...
MADISON, WI

