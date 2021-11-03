IPP’s Morning Program Seeks a Co-Director Position for 2022

Kenyon College is conducting a national search for a gifted and collaborative colleague to join us as our new Director of Residential Life. Kenyon recently received a transformational gift of $100 million to build three new residence halls and the new Director of Residential Life will have the opportunity to shape this project with students and campus partners immediately. We take great pride in being a fully residential liberal arts college and the next Director of Residential Life will be a willing partner who engages with the Kenyon community to champion investments in our residential structures/programs. Through this work, our new Director of Residential Life will ensure our commitment to provide our students with a residential environment which promotes rich collaborations and lifelong connections. We are proud to be the home of the Kenyon Review literary magazine, the Brown Family Environmental Center (a 500-acre nature preserve), the Kenyon Access Initiative, and the most team and individual national championships of any NCAA Division III Institution. The new Director of Residential Life will have the ability to deepen our commitment to the entire campus being our classroom and weave educational and community connections across Kenyon.

KNOX COUNTY, OH ・ 5 DAYS AGO