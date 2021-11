Deputies arrested the third suspect in the murder of a 19-year-old Port Orchard man Friday morning. A warrant was issued for the man’s arrest earlier this week. Eli M. Gregory, 19, called the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department at about 3:30 a.m. to turn himself in, according to a post from the Kitsap County Sheriff’s Office. Pierce County deputies arrested the man without incident and turned him over to the Kitsap County sheriff. He has yet to be charged.

PORT ORCHARD, WA ・ 13 DAYS AGO