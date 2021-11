Less than two weeks after becoming a World Series champion, Freddie Freeman is without a team. The six-foot-five, 220 pound first baseman has been the heart and soul of Atlanta baseball for more than a decade. In that time, he has established himself as not only one of the best hitters in the game, but one of the most beloved . The addition of Freeman would instantly make any team better, but his market of suitors may be surprisingly small.

MLB ・ 3 DAYS AGO