Smoke Monday had an inclination this was coming from Ladarius Tennison. It was only a matter of when the sophomore defensive back got his opportunity. That came last weekend against Texas A&M, when Tennison stepped in for an injured Zion Puckett in the secondary and delivered a career-best performance. Tennison had eight tackles, including the first tackle for loss of his career, as Auburn’s defense turned in a stalwart performance—albeit in a losing effort—on the road.

AUBURN, AL ・ 9 HOURS AGO