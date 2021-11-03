Student-athletes forgotten in school merger talks

The Granville County Board of Education just made my life a little easier when it decided to consolidate South Granville and Granville Central high schools. Starting next year, I don’t have to rush from one school to the other to cover sporting events for the paper.

I suppose it’s a big win for me, but a huge loss for the student-athletes.

Did the school board ever consider that by combining the schools , it would be eliminating opportunities for student-athletes? I’m going to guess it never crossed their minds.

Let me explain.

Each school currently has football; volleyball; boys and girls soccer; boys, girls and junior varsity basketball; wrestling; softball and baseball; track and field; and cross-country.

The consolidation will reduce the total number of teams, and thereby the number of student-athletes who will be able to participate in many of these sports.

Let’s look at boys soccer for example. Both schools field teams with 15 or more players. That means 30-plus opportunities between both schools for students-athletes to get guidance and life lessons outside the classroom.

Athletics allows them to learn about teamwork, build trust in each other and grow as an individual.

Many students use athletics as stepping stones to college careers, and many play sports because they can include that information on their college applications.

Many student-athletes use athletics as a way to fit in with their classmates and to feel valued and appreciated.

Now with the consolidation, only 15 student-athletes will be able to make the boys soccer team — half as many.

What happens to the other 15 or so student-athletes who could still play soccer, or any other sport, if the schools don’t merge? It appears the school board is content to kick them to the curb and say “Oh well. This is just an unintended consequence.”

This scenario could happen in the classroom as well, as educators each have their own approach to teaching. Will the merger leave students behind if they have to start all over with a different way of learning the same materials?

I understand the need to fill the financial hole the board made over the years by “not trimming the fat,” as Tar River Elementary parent Bridget Harris said at a recent public hearing.

But school board members need to take a look at the larger picture. Perhaps they should actually talk with some students — not the ones hand-picked by principals and fed what to say — but actual students who have an opinion about the consolidation.

One other thing bothers me about the consolidation of these two schools.

At the Board of Education meeting, school board member Glenda Williams asked about moving the automotive program from South Granville to Granville Central. David Richardson, board chair, said an automotive program was offered at J.F. Webb already, and that as a school of choice, any student could enroll at J.F. Webb.

Now, for the student who lives near the Franklin-Wake-Granville line and wants to take an automotive class, they will have to find a way to attend school on the other side of the county every day. Another drawback for consolidation.

The board continues to say: “Let’s do what is best for the children.”

I am hoping the school board members will step back and rethink their decision to consolidate the high schools.

And just for the record: I am, and will always be, a proud South Granville High School Viking!

Amanda Dixon is the sports editor of the Butner-Creedmoor News.

