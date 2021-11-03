▶️The Great Outdoors: The reason behind pile burning season

Wow, where did the summer go? It seems like the days went by two to three at a time, weeks went by like days and the months just disappeared!. It looks like the fall foliage show is going to be a bust around our “neck of the woods” this year, although there are some nice displays here and there. Recently I traveled through Wyoming County and observed some beautifully colored foliage on the hills (surrounded by those damned wind turbines, though).

ANIMALS ・ 3 DAYS AGO