▶️The Great Outdoors: The reason behind pile burning season

I was an active participant in the fur price boom that happened to coincide with high muskrat populations in Ohio during the late 1970s and early 1980s. Every creek, ditch, trickle, wetland, storm retention pond, swamp, water-filled tire rut, or isolated, flooded low spot in a field had muskrats living in them or at least passing through while looking for a permanent home.
Each day during October on our Facebook page we featured a photo of Jack the skeleton on the road at different locations throughout Pennsylvania’s Great Outdoors region. The response to Jack’s travels has been amazing. Many people have asked us for a list of places that Jack visited because they wanted to experience them as well.
Wow, where did the summer go? It seems like the days went by two to three at a time, weeks went by like days and the months just disappeared!. It looks like the fall foliage show is going to be a bust around our “neck of the woods” this year, although there are some nice displays here and there. Recently I traveled through Wyoming County and observed some beautifully colored foliage on the hills (surrounded by those damned wind turbines, though).
With a big ol’ bruin comes big ol’ feet, and this grizzly bear is living proof as he makes a trail through Yukon Territory snow. “Look at those huge feet!” lauds David Troup via his Yukon Wildlife Cams over the weekend. This past winter, Troup captured the enormous bruin as he waltzes the snow through his Canadian territory. The footage is in slow motion, he notes “to highlight the size of it’s feet.”
This interview is from SDPB's daily public-affairs show, In the Moment, hosted by Lori Walsh. The U.S. Forest Service is beginning the annual task of pile burning in the Black Hills National Forest. These piles are made up of unused top-wood from commercial timber sales and from non-commercial forest thinning.
Teton Interagency Fire personnel will burn slash piles created from fuel reduction projects near Beaver Creek, Elk Ranch and other areas within Grand Teton National Park in the coming weeks. Firefighters will burn these piles under low fire behavior conditions resulting from wet weather and snow accumulation. Smoke may be...
Sequoia trees are best known for being one of the biggest organisms on Earth. However, this well-known California lifeform faces an intensifying threat: wildfires that are burning bigger and more often due to climate change. The giant trees grow naturally on the western slopes of the Sierra Nevada mountain range, with most of them located […]
Evidence of the Northwest’s ski heritage is dotted up and down the Cascade Range. But if you’re speeding over Santiam Pass it’s easy to miss a key piece of that history. The Civilian Conservation Corps began construction on The Santiam Pass Ski Lodge in 1939; it opened seven months later in February of 1940.
Fire managers from Rocky Mountain National Park plan to take advantage of any upcoming wet or winter weather conditions to burn piles of slash generated from several fuels reduction projects and hazard tree removals. Slash from these projects has been cut and piled by park fire crews and contractors over the last two years and are now dry enough to burn.
Each day during October, Pennsylvania Great Outdoors featured a photo of Jack the skeleton – on the road, traveling to different locations throughout the region – on their Facebook page. The response to Jack’s travels has been amazing. Many people have asked us for a list of places that Jack...
Fire managers from Rocky Mountain National Park plan to take advantage of any upcoming wet or winter weather conditions to burn piles of slash generated from several fuels reduction projects and hazard tree removals. Slash from these projects has been cut and piled by park fire crews and contractors over the last two years and are now dry enough to burn.
Comments / 0