All-Electric Performance Vehicles

When the electric vehicle company Polestar began building out its American network of dealerships, few came ahead of Boston. Up first, naturally, was California, where car-charging infrastructure, demand and incentives are all highest. Next was the largest metro area, in New York. Then came Boston and Denver, two cities with progressive populations where Polestar saw a particular opportunity to grow at a time when electric cars — still a relatively tiny segment of the industry — are increasingly common in automaker’s plans for the years ahead.

BOSTON, MA ・ 13 DAYS AGO