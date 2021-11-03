CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore, MD

‘If They Need Extra Help, Let’s Give It To Them’: City Schools Announce Changes After Teachers Express Feeling ‘Burnt Out’

cbslocal.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleBALTIMORE (WJZ) — Teachers in Baltimore City have been telling the district they feel burnt out and now, changes are now being made to help alleviate some of the pressure as the school year marches on. “We are postponing deadlines for programmatic things to start, hopefully giving an extra...

baltimore.cbslocal.com

WKYT 27

8 ill after child passes out edibles at recess at Md. school

WALDORF, Md. (WJLA) - Eight Maryland elementary school students say they felt ill after a fellow student gave them drug-laced edibles at recess. First responders raced to C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School in Waldorf, Maryland, after faculty learned Monday afternoon a child brought a bag of edibles, apparently THC-laced candies, to school. The child reportedly passed the candies out on the playground at recess.
cbslocal.com

Weld RE-4 School District Looking For Other Solutions To Booming Population & Lack Of Schools

WINDSOR, Colo. (CBS4) – The Weld RE-4 School District, which serves predominantly the towns of Windsor and Severance, is approaching a capacity issue within their schools as the region booms with new housing. However, with voters recently striking down an initiative to add new schools while replacing outdated ones, the district says they have a “problem with no clear solution” on their hands.
WINDSOR, CO
foxbaltimore.com

Baltimore teacher says he was fired after calling Child Protective Services

BALTIMORE (WBFF) — A former Baltimore City Schools teacher says he’s been fired for doing his job. That former teacher is now suing North Avenue, claiming the district violated Maryland’s whistleblower protection laws. “I'm ruined from this whole thing,” said Jeffrey Shulevitz. “Teacher is a calling, they took away my...
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS Denver

School Leaders In 3 Colorado Districts Wrestle With Staffing Shortages, Cancel Classes On Friday

(CBS4) – After months of navigating shifts from in-person to at-home learning, school districts across Colorado are facing a new hurdle. “Right now, we are suffering from a variety of different types of pressures,” said Drew Adams, Director of Talent Development for Adams 14 School District. Administrators in that district sent a letter to families about schools closing on Friday due to staff shortages, mainly due to a lack of substitutes. “Everything will be closed, all district offices. It will be similar to if we had a natural disaster some or some other emergency scenario like a snow day where we were unable...
COLORADO STATE
CBS Baltimore

Baltimore County Officials Announce $5.2M Plan To Boost Bus Driver Pay, Remove Employment Barriers

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Baltimore County leaders on Tuesday announced $5.2 million in new incentives and bonuses for bus drivers as they continue to deal with the ongoing nationwide driver shortage. “Getting our students to school safely and efficiently is one of our most sacred responsibilities,” Baltimore County Executive Johnny Olszewski Jr. said. Tuesday’s announcement comes just a day after bus drivers in two counties in our area took steps for better pay. Bus drivers in Howard County refused to work Monday morning, disrupting about 100 routes, and causing county leaders to allocate $2 million for bonuses. “Our bus drivers should be fairly compensated...
TOWSON, MD
CBS Baltimore

Howard County Preparing To Vaccinate Children Against COVID-19

COLUMBIA, Md. (WJZ) — About 31,000 Howard County children are between the ages of 5 and 11, making them eligible for Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine. Public health experts say the COVID-19 vaccine will not only protect children and keep them healthy in school but also help to bring the coronavirus pandemic to an end. Getting shots in children’s arms is the next step in the fight against COVID-19, officials say. Clinics throughout the county are already setting up appointments for kids. COUNTY-BY-COUNTY: Where To Get Your Kids Vaccinated Against COVID-19 Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura Rossman said the vaccine has undergone rigorous testing and...
COLUMBIA, MD
Sonoma Index Tribune

Burned out, teachers and staff leave schools in pandemic

Want to work at the school district? The school district is accepting applications for positions ranging from substitute teachers, administrative aids, special education assistants and other full and part-time positions. A list of job openings can be found at sonomaschools.org/domain/600. Attached to the school buses at Sonoma Valley Unified School...
SONOMA, CA
CBS Sacramento

Parents Facing Childcare Crisis As 156 Sacramento Daycare Centers Folded During Pandemic

SACRAMENTO (CBS13) — As more people prepare to go back to work in person, there’s growing concern about the lack of child care options. “The waiting list I’ve heard has been kind of long,” said working mom Manuela Dominguez. Dominguez returned to her workplace four months ago and is glad she has daycare for her three kids. “Because when you don’t have someone, you’re kind of left with trying to figure it out or missing work – which can possibly cause you to lose your job,” Dominguez said. Daycare providers were able to stay open as essential businesses during the pandemic, but...
SACRAMENTO, CA
CBS Baltimore

Howard County To Commit $2 Million For Bus Driver Bonuses

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WJZ) — Howard County Executive Calvin Ball on Tuesday announced he is committing $2 million of the county’s American Rescue Plan allocation to bonuses for bus drivers. The funding will provide retention bonuses for existing bus drivers and attendants and signing bonuses for new bus drivers and attendants. The sum of each bonus hasn’t been announced. “With nearly 100 bus driver vacancies facing our bus driving workforce since the beginning of the school year, our existing bus drivers have often been forced to complete multiple routes at nontraditional times,” Ball said. “The impacts have been experienced deeper into our...
HOWARD COUNTY, MD
CBS New York

Advocates Apply Pressure On Mayor-Elect Adams As New Report Shows 101,000 City Students Experience Homelessness

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — A new report finds for the sixth year in a row more than 100,000 students in New York City’s public schools experienced homelessness. Now, a coalition of advocacy organizations are calling on Mayor-elect Eric Adams to take more aggressive steps to address the problem, CBS2’s Aundrea Cline-Thomas reported Monday. The Bronx continues to have the highest concentration of homeless students, according to a new report from Advocates for Children. Across the city, there were more than 101,000 students last school year, alone. “Educational supports for students need to be overhauled,” said Jennifer Pringle, project director for Advocates for Children. According to...
NEW YORK CITY, NY
CBS Philly

Bucks County School Districts, Parents Split Over Gov. Wolf’s Decision To End School Mask Mandate In January

LANGHORNE, Pa. (CBS) — Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools may soon be a thing of the past. As more children become vaccinated, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will allow school districts to set their own mask rules come January. Mandatory masking in Pennsylvania schools could be a thing of the past come the new year. On Monday, Gov. Tom Wolf announced the state will no longer require masks in schools as of Jan. 17. But once again, this debate is proving to be far from over. The Neshaminy School District was prepared to go back to school this fall without masks, only...
BUCKS COUNTY, PA
CBS Baltimore

Students Found With Possible Cannabis-Infused Candy At Charles County Elementary School

WALDORF, Md. (WJZ) — Eight students at a Charles County elementary school were found passing around what appeared to be cannabis-infused candy Monday, officials said. According to officials at C. Paul Barnhart Elementary School, during recess, a teacher witnessed students passing around what appeared to be candy. During a further inspection, the teacher noticed the bag included a label that indicated it contained “edible candy,” which contains cannabis that can be ingested. The teacher confiscated the candy and reported the incident to administrators who then contacted 911 for medical assistance. The school was placed in a “hold status” as a precaution during the investigation, officials said. None of the eight students allegedly involved were taken by EMS for medical students. They were all released to their parents. School officials said they are still working with police to investigate the incident. It is unclear at this time how many, if any, of the students ingested the candy. Officials also said they do not have any type of confirmation that the item we confiscated from the students is an actual edible.
WALDORF, MD
PennLive.com

We need more substitutes to give teachers a break | Opinion

Like many other industries, public schools are reeling from the consequences of being understaffed. A lack of aides, custodians, security, bus drivers, lunch staff (the school’s backbone who can make much more doing other lines of work) coupled with a lack of substitute teachers – where 60% of our vacancies go unfilled – makes last school year, aka “the toughest ever,” seem like recess.
EDUCATION

