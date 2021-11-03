Frye Member of the Month

KENOSHA, Wis. (AP) — Less than three seconds elapsed between the time a protester in the streets fired a shot in the air and Kyle Rittenhouse opened fire with his rifle, a use-of-force expert testified for the defense Thursday at Rittenhouse’s murder trial. John Black took the stand as part...
Former President Trump is asking a federal appeals court to stay a Friday deadline for the National Archives to begin handing over records from his administration to the House Jan. 6 select committee. Trump's lawyers on Thursday filed an emergency motion with the D.C. Circuit Court of Appeals to temporarily...
A federal judge ruled Wednesday that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott ’s (R) ban on mask mandates in schools violated the Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA), a decision that Texas's attorney general quickly pledged to challenge. U.S. District Judge Lee Yeakel sided with the defendants' argument that masking would help lower...
House Democrats announced on Wednesday that they will introduce a resolution to censure Rep. Paul Gosar after he posted an altered, animated video that depicted the Arizona Republican and other GOP lawmakers violently attacking President Biden and Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.). The Democrats, who plan to introduce the censure resolution...
The chief of lighting for the ill-fated film "Rust" sued Alec Baldwin and others Wednesday, accusing them of skimping on safety protocols and mishandling firearms on the New Mexico set where Baldwin fatally shot Halyna Hutchins. In the first lawsuit filed in the Oct. 21 shooting, the man, Serge Svetnoy,...
The day after a sky-lighting Florida launch, four astronauts aboard a SpaceX Crew Dragon capsule closed in on the International Space Station Thursday, on track for docking and the start of half-year stay aboard the orbital outpost. Crew-3 commander Raja Chari, Thomas Marshburn, Kayla Barron and German astronaut Matthias Maurer...
JOHANNESBURG (AP) — F.W. de Klerk, who shared the Nobel Peace Prize with Nelson Mandela and as South Africa’s last apartheid president oversaw the end of the country’s white minority rule, has died aged 85. Frederik Willem de Klerk died after a battle against cancer at his home in the...
Elon Musk is selling more than 930,000 shares of Tesla stock, according to financial disclosure documents published on Wednesday, a sale that is worth more than $1.1 billion and was initiated on Sept. 14, before the CEO surveyed Twitter users about his stock holdings. The sizable sale was in part...
A Michigan judge approved a $626 million settlement for thousands of people in Flint, Mich. whose water was contaminated with lead, describing the agreement as a "remarkable achievement." The settlement will be paid to city residents, with most of the money being given to children who were affected by the...
Comments / 0