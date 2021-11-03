Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder

Two men accused in the drug-related robbery and killing of a Palm Desert man on Christmas Day 2016 allegedly met the victim the same day and decided to rob him because he "had a lot of drugs and a lot of guns," according to a co-defendant who took a plea deal for lesser manslaughter charges.

Anthony Garcia of Indio and Roger Rodriguez of La Quinta, both 25, are charged with the killing of 24-year-old Skyler Siva. They face felony charges of murder and robbery as well as special circumstance allegations of committing the killing in the commission of the robbery.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is not seeking the death penalty.

A co-defendant, Alejandro Zendejas, 27, of Indio, faced a murder charge as well, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2018. As part of his plea agreement, Zendejas agreed to testify against the two other defendants.

He will be sentenced following the conclusion of the trial. During Zendejas' testimony Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center, he gave his full account of what happened on the day of the murder.

According to him, the victim initially approached the three defendants while they were in their car and offered to sell them marijuana. The defendants went to the victim's house and purchased drugs without incident, but decided later that day to return in order to rob him.

According to Zendejas, this is because the victim had what the defendants deemed a lot of drugs and guns worth taking. Zendejas said he agreed to be the getaway driver, and the initial plan was not to kill the victim, but to simply take his things. It was only after Garcia and Rodriguez returned to the car that Zendejas learned the victim was shot and was told to "be careful, don't say nothing," he testified.

Zendejas said he was not in the house at the time of the killing because he was waiting in the car, and thus did not know who pulled the trigger ending the victim's life.

Sheriff's deputies found Siva wounded but still alive just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Day at his home in the 43400 block of Illinois Avenue. He was seated on his couch with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Rodriguez was spotted by witnesses running from the home, court records state, and was arrested three days later in Palm Desert. Garcia and Zendejas allegedly fled the scene in Rodriguez's car.

Garcia was arrested on Jan. 4, 2017, in La Quinta, while Zendejas was taken into custody on Jan. 24, 2017, in Palm Desert.

Garcia and Rodriguez are being held without bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Zendejas is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, also without bail.

The post Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder appeared first on KESQ .