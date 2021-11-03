CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Palm Desert, CA

Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder

By City News Service
KESQ News Channel 3
KESQ News Channel 3
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=08yQBu_0cllEKvF00

Two men accused in the drug-related robbery and killing of a Palm Desert man on Christmas Day 2016 allegedly met the victim the same day and decided to rob him because he "had a lot of drugs and a lot of guns," according to a co-defendant who took a plea deal for lesser manslaughter charges.

Anthony Garcia of Indio and Roger Rodriguez of La Quinta, both 25, are charged with the killing of 24-year-old Skyler Siva. They face felony charges of murder and robbery as well as special circumstance allegations of committing the killing in the commission of the robbery.

The Riverside County District Attorney's Office is not seeking the death penalty.

A co-defendant, Alejandro Zendejas, 27, of Indio, faced a murder charge as well, but pleaded guilty to manslaughter in October 2018. As part of his plea agreement, Zendejas agreed to testify against the two other defendants.

He will be sentenced following the conclusion of the trial. During Zendejas' testimony Wednesday at the Larson Justice Center, he gave his full account of what happened on the day of the murder.

According to him, the victim initially approached the three defendants while they were in their car and offered to sell them marijuana. The defendants went to the victim's house and purchased drugs without incident, but decided later that day to return in order to rob him.

According to Zendejas, this is because the victim had what the defendants deemed a lot of drugs and guns worth taking. Zendejas said he agreed to be the getaway driver, and the initial plan was not to kill the victim, but to simply take his things. It was only after Garcia and Rodriguez returned to the car that Zendejas learned the victim was shot and was told to "be careful, don't say nothing," he testified.

Zendejas said he was not in the house at the time of the killing because he was waiting in the car, and thus did not know who pulled the trigger ending the victim's life.

Sheriff's deputies found Siva wounded but still alive just after 4 p.m. on Christmas Day at his home in the 43400 block of Illinois Avenue. He was seated on his couch with at least one gunshot wound and was taken to a hospital, where he died less than an hour later, according to an arrest warrant declaration.

Rodriguez was spotted by witnesses running from the home, court records state, and was arrested three days later in Palm Desert. Garcia and Zendejas allegedly fled the scene in Rodriguez's car.

Garcia was arrested on Jan. 4, 2017, in La Quinta, while Zendejas was taken into custody on Jan. 24, 2017, in Palm Desert.

Garcia and Rodriguez are being held without bail at the John Benoit Detention Center in Indio. Zendejas is being held at the Smith Correctional Facility in Banning, also without bail.

The post Co-defendant testifies against two men accused of Palm Desert Christmas Day murder appeared first on KESQ .

Comments / 17

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
Related
KESQ News Channel 3

23-year-old man accused in Palm Desert murder pleas not guilty due to insanity

A 23-year-old Escondido man accused of fatally stabbing his girlfriend in Palm Desert pleaded not guilty by reason of insanity today.     Richard Colin Holbrook was arrested Oct. 27, 2019, on suspicion of killing 33-year-old Nicole Henderson, who was stabbed in her apartment in the 45200 block of Panorama Drive. Holbrook was less than a The post 23-year-old man accused in Palm Desert murder pleas not guilty due to insanity appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-Team takes a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department

In July 2021, members in the Indio Police Command Unit and the Indio Police Officer's Association took votes of "no confidence" in Chief Mike Washburn and his assistant chiefs. 77% of IPD's lieutenants and sergeants voted "No Confidence," according to a letter by the IPCU's attorney. Click Here to Read the Complete vote of "No The post I-Team takes a deeper look at the turmoil at the Indio Police Department appeared first on KESQ.
INDIO, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man shot at RV park in Desert Edge, Suspect detained near Coachella

A person has been rushed to the hospital after being shot near an RV in the community of Desert Edge Monday afternoon. The shooting happened just before 2:40 p.m. at the Desert Springs RV Park on the 17300 block of Johnson Road, east of North Palm Springs and Desert Hot Springs. Deputies located a person The post Man shot at RV park in Desert Edge, Suspect detained near Coachella appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

One hospitalized, one in custody after RV park shooting

The investigation continues into a Monday afternoon shooting at a local RV park. One man was hospitalized; another – the suspected shooter – is in custody. Neighbors at the Desert Springs RV Park in Desert Edge heard the gunfire. Police said one person was shot and taken to the hospital. Officials didn't give his condition. Sheriff's The post One hospitalized, one in custody after RV park shooting appeared first on KESQ.
COACHELLA, CA
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
County
Riverside County, CA
City
La Quinta, CA
City
Indio, CA
Palm Desert, CA
Crime & Safety
City
Palm Desert, CA
Riverside County, CA
Crime & Safety
Local
California Crime & Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

SoCal prosecutors step up charges for those dealing in fentanyl

Some Southern California prosecutors are stepping up charges against those who sell deadly, fentanyl-laced illegal drugs. In a joint news conference held Tuesday morning, Orange County District Attorney Todd Spitzer and Riverside County District Attorney Mike Hestrin announced that those who manufacture or sell the fentanyl can be charged with murder if someone dies after The post SoCal prosecutors step up charges for those dealing in fentanyl appeared first on KESQ.
ORANGE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

72-year-old missing Cathedral City man found, reunited with family

Cathedral City Police have located 72-year-old Ruben Ayala, after he went missing Saturday morning. Authorities issued a press release that stated Ayala was found in the68700 block of Ramon Road in Cathedral City. He was in need of medical assistance and was taken to an area hospital as a precaution, before he was reunited with The post 72-year-old missing Cathedral City man found, reunited with family appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Man killed after being hit by car in Cathedral City

Cathedral City Police have confirmed a man was killed after he was struck by a vehicle Sunday evening. Officers were dispatched to the area of a traffic collision on East Palm Canyon, east of Cree Road just after 7:30 p.m. Once they arrived at the scene, officers located an adult male lying in the westbound The post Man killed after being hit by car in Cathedral City appeared first on KESQ.
CATHEDRAL CITY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Authorities ID woman killed in Palm Springs shooting

Police have released the identity of the woman killed in a shooting last week in Palm Springs. The shooting happened Monday, Oct. 25 at approximately 12:01 a.m. Police said a security guard found Dayana Hernandez, 38, of Desert Hot Springs with an apparent gunshot wound while seated inside white Fiat. The vehicle was parked on The post Authorities ID woman killed in Palm Springs shooting appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Alejandro Zendejas
KESQ News Channel 3

Man pleads not guilty to murdering two Palm Springs residents

A 31-year-old man accused of killing two Palm Springs residents months apart while burglarizing their homes pleaded not guilty on Monday. Luis Flores Cantor of Palm Springs is charged with two counts of murder, three counts of burglary and one count of assault, with a special circumstance allegation of multiple murders. Cantor is accused in The post Man pleads not guilty to murdering two Palm Springs residents appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for fatally torturing puppy

A 19-year-old Riverside man who tortured a Chihuahua puppy in his apartment, inflicting ultimately fatal wounds depicted in a video he posted online, was sentenced today to two years in federal prison.    Angel Ramos Corrales pleaded guilty in June to one count of animal crushing, which refers to intentionally subjecting animals to violent abuse that The post Riverside man sentenced to federal prison for fatally torturing puppy appeared first on KESQ.
RIVERSIDE COUNTY, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Exclusive: Cannabis business owner defends herself after Palm Springs alleges illegal grow operation

A Palm Springs cannabis owner is defending herself after the city revoked all three of her licenses amid allegations that she was illegally cultivating in a space she was not licensed to. Joy Meredith is a familiar name for many in Palm Springs. In an exclusive interview with News Channel 3's Jake Ingrassia, she said The post Exclusive: Cannabis business owner defends herself after Palm Springs alleges illegal grow operation appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

I-10 freeway traffic at a crawl following 3-vehicle wreck in Palm Desert

Traffic was at a crawl on Interstate 10 in Palm Desert Friday morning after a 3-vehicle wreck involving a Jeep, a truck towing a trailer, and a white sedan, according to the California Highway Patrol.  The collision was reported at 8:18 a.m. on the freeway's westbound lanes just east of Cook Street. The trailer and The post I-10 freeway traffic at a crawl following 3-vehicle wreck in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Murder#Christmas#Guns#Benoit
KESQ News Channel 3

Man shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning

A man was rushed to the hospital after being shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning. The shooting happened in the 10-500 block of San Miguel Road at around 3:15 a.m. DHSPD Deputy Chief Steven Shaw said a 41-year-old man was shot in the abdomen. He is expected to survive his injuries. Detectives are The post Man shot in Desert Hot Springs early Monday morning appeared first on KESQ.
DESERT HOT SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

51-year-old Woman killed in Thousand Palms crash identified

The Riverside County coroner's office released the identity of a 51-year-old woman who was killed in a collision in Thousand Palms last week. Michelle Foreman of Thousand Palms was struck and killed by a vehicle on Thursday, Oct. 28, the California Highway Patrol confirmed. The crash happened on Ramon Road, east of Monterey Avenue at The post 51-year-old Woman killed in Thousand Palms crash identified appeared first on KESQ.
THOUSAND PALMS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs

Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs. Ronald "Rolly" Balanay, 78, walked away from the 4000 block of Camino San Simeon in Palm Springs. He was last seen wearing a brown hat, blue jeans, and brown shoes. Police added that Balanay previously suffered a stroke. The post 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Update: Missing man, 78, found in Palm Springs after search

Update: Balanay has been located, per Palm Springs Police. Police tell News Channel 3 that Balanay was safely located at 8:00 Tuesday morning. Original story: Police are asking for the public's help in finding a 78-year-old Filipino man missing in Palm Springs. Ronald "Rolly" Balanay, 78, walked away from the 4000 block of Camino San The post Update: Missing man, 78, found in Palm Springs after search appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Death Penalty
NewsBreak
Desert
NewsBreak
Public Safety
KESQ News Channel 3

Man wanted on $1 million warrant arrested while delivering furniture in Palm Desert

A gang member who was wanted on a $1 million arrest warrant was taken into custody Thursday afternoon in Palm Desert. The man, identified as a 40-year-old from Coachella, was taken into custody by the Coachella Valley Violent Crime Gang Task Force in a residential area at the 49000 block of Highway 74 in Palm The post Man wanted on $1 million warrant arrested while delivering furniture in Palm Desert appeared first on KESQ.
PALM DESERT, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Police investigate armed robbery at Citi Bank in Palm Springs

Police are searching for an armed suspect who robbed a bank in Palm Springs Friday afternoon. The robbery happened at the Citi Bank on 1675 E Palm Canyon Drive at around 2:39 p.m. "One male suspect entered the location and produced a handgun while demanding money from the teller," according to Palm Springs police. The The post Police investigate armed robbery at Citi Bank in Palm Springs appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs council supports Sheriff Bianco investigation, scouts homeless navigation center location

It was a busy night at Palm Springs city hall Thursday as the council looked to make progress on finding a spot for a new homeless navigation center. The council also announced they will lend support to the ACLU request for an investigation into Riverside County Sheriff Chad Bianco. SHERIFF BIANCO INVESTIGATION City leaders want The post Palm Springs council supports Sheriff Bianco investigation, scouts homeless navigation center location appeared first on KESQ.
PALM SPRINGS, CA
KESQ News Channel 3

KESQ News Channel 3

Palm Springs, CA
7K+
Followers
1K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Local news and information in Palm Springs, CA from KESQ News Channel 3, the Desert's News Leader.

 https://kesq.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy