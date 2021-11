When you think of German luxury automakers, you likely think of BMW, Audi, and Mercedes. These brands are all very different in their own ways and very similar in others, but one thing that each has in common is a corporate identity that is instantly recognizable anywhere in the world. You don't need to see the name "Mercedes-Benz" beneath a three-pointed star to know that this badge signifies Stuttgart's premier luxury brand. But while it looks like a very simple design that shouldn't have much of a story, it is actually rich with heritage, so read on and see how the timeless badge came to be 100 hundred years ago and how it has evolved in the time since.

MERCEDES, TX ・ 4 DAYS AGO