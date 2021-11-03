Man who allegedly shot girlfriend on highway now charged with murder

ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – A child is in the hospital after being hit by a car on Tuesday evening. It happened on Lead Avenue near Carlisle Boulevard. The Albuquerque Police Department says the 7-year-old boy was on the sidewalk and then darted into traffic where he was hit. He was taken to UNM Hospital where he […]

ALBUQUERQUE, NM ・ 1 HOUR AGO