CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Health

2 Children Mistakenly Given Adult Doses Of COVID-19 Vaccine At Pop-Up Clinic

CBS Detroit
CBS Detroit
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3uwU6B_0cllDVQD00

11/3/21 UPDATE: The mother of the 7-year-old mistakenly given an adult COVID vaccine dose, says her son is doing “okay” after getting the shot.

GARLAND, Texas (CBSDFW.COM) – It’s not uncommon to see vaccination opportunities at gatherings around the country, but this past weekend in Texas, a “Trunk or Treat” event went very wrong. Now, a family wants answers after their 6-year-old son, and the 7-year-old son of a neighbor mistakenly received adult doses of the COVID-19 vaccine at a pop up clinic run by the City of Garland’s health department.

It happened Sunday, Oct. 31 at Mount Hebron Missionary Baptist Church in Garland when nurses running the clinic recommended the shot to the families of the two boys, claiming that they were eligible. The families were then given a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine consent form, indicating the same.

Though on Sunday, the vaccine had yet to be approved by the CDC for children aged 5-11.

“They asked us our kids ages, and so we told them 4 and 6, and they said ‘the 6-year-old can obviously get it if you’d like to go ahead and do that,’” said Julian Gonzalez, the parent of the 6-year-old. “Going off their confidence and what we read [on the form] we were all for it.”

It wasn’t until Monday that the Gonzalez family, and the family of the 7-year-old, received a call from the Garland Health Department letting them know not only were the two boys not supposed to get the vaccine, but that they each received adult doses three times the recommended amount.

“We found out after the fact that the vials for the children’s vaccine should have been different, the needles should have been different…it should have been labeled specifically for kids so…where did that decision come from? Who was it that told them they could go ahead and offer it?” Gonzalez said.

The City of Garland released the following statement on the matter:

“The City of Garland Health Department (GHD) is reporting that two children under the age of 12 were administered doses of the Pfizer vaccine in error this weekend. GHD officials are in communication with the parents of the children involved, who are monitoring the children for side effects. GHD also has reported the incident to state health officials and are further investigating the circumstances leading up to the error. The safety and privacy of our patients is always our top priority. Due to patient privacy, we cannot share additional information at this time.”

Gonzales says his son experienced moderate side effects yesterday, but today is feeling better. Fortunately the family’s pediatrician says he will likely be okay, but for now they’re monitoring his condition.

The state of the other boy is unknown.

Still, Gonzalez said he’s frustrated and scared. “We’re just on edge completely until we see this through.”

Comments / 0

Related
Best Life

Dr. Fauci Just Urged Vaccinated People Not to Do This

The light at the end of the tunnel has appeared once again. COVID cases in the U.S. have dropped more than 7 percent in the last week, while hospitalizations and deaths have dropped more than 10 percent and 9 percent, respectively, per the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). Unfortunately, White House COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently told McClatchy that the state of the pandemic in this country is still a "mixed bag" as we enter the holiday season. In order to keep these numbers going down, the infectious disease expert has offered some advice to vaccinated individuals.
PHARMACEUTICALS
International Business Times

10,857 Fully Vaccinated Americans Have Died Of COVID-19; 30,000 Hospitalized

The number of fully vaccinated Americans dying of COVID-19 has increased as breakthrough hospitalizations continue to rise, according to national data. As of Oct. 18, at least 10,857 Americans have died of COVID-19 despite being fully vaccinated. People aged 65 and older made up 85% of the deaths while female patients represented 43% of the total breakthrough fatalities, according to data from the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. There were also 2,299 deaths that occurred in patients who were asymptomatic or whose deaths were not related to COVID-19 but tested positive for the virus.
PUBLIC HEALTH
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
International Business Times

143 Fully Vaccinated Oregon Residents Who Received Pfizer Vaccine Have Died Of COVID-19

More than 140 fully vaccinated individuals in Oregon have died of COVID-19 despite receiving the vaccine developed by Pfizer-BioNTech, according to state data. At least 143 Oregon residents who have received two doses of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine have died of the virus as of Oct. 14. The state has also recorded 15,057 breakthrough infections and 562 breakthrough hospitalizations among Pfizer recipients since the beginning of the pandemic, according to the latest data.
OREGON STATE
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Covid 19 Vaccine#Cdc#Missionary#Doses#Covid
CBS Philly

‘It’s Time To Get Back To Things’: Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium Helping Families Vaccinate Their Children

PHILADELPHIA (CBS) — Philadelphia is making strides to get more people vaccinated, and now that also includes young children. CDC officials said the vaccine mini doses for children could prevent up to 600,000 new cases by next March. So the race is on by vaccine providers to get the mini shots – into mini arms. It ramped up into full operation Thursday morning at the Kidvaxx clinic hosted by the Black Doctors COVID-19 Consortium. Eight-year-old twin boys Charlie and Leo Sutton got their COVID-19 shots at the same time, all while holding hands. After losing loved ones to the virus, their mom was...
PHILADELPHIA, PA
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Pfizer
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Department of Health
New Jersey Herald

Sussex County offers pop-up clinics for COVID, flu vaccines

Sussex County health officials will soon add more pop-up clinics to offer COVID-19 vaccine and booster shots as well as seasonal flu vaccines after a favorable response from the community. Anyone who lives or works in the county can get the shots at the Byram Township Volunteer Fire Department on...
SUSSEX COUNTY, NJ
CBS Miami

Broward Schools To Begin On-Site Pediatric COVID-19 Vaccinations Starting Wednesday

FORT LAUDERDALE (CBSMiami) — Starting Wednesday, Broward County Schools, in partnership with the Department of Health, will begin on-site vaccinations for children ages five and older. The youngest members of our society told CBS4’s Ashley Dyer, they’re ready to get vaccinated. “I feel really happy because once I get my vaccine it means I don’t need to worry that much about COVID anymore,” said 9-year-old Kardhik Sambadh, a third grader at Country Hills Elementary. “I think it’s really good because I don’t want to get sick,” said Nikita Anthony. Jenny Thoppin said as soon as the school district called her, she signed up her...
BROWARD COUNTY, FL
lpheralddispatch.com

Indiana expects 200,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses for children next week

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana officials said Wednesday the state should be able to immediately inoculate a third of children ages 5 to 11 as preparations are made to expand Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine for that age group if the federal government gives it approval. Indiana’s chief medical officer Dr. Lindsay Weaver said...
INDIANA STATE
foxbaltimore.com

Howard County Executive Ball Announces Plans For Child Vaccination Clinics

ELLICOTT CITY, Md. (WBFF) -- On Tuesday Howard County Executive Calvin Ball was joined by local officials to provide an overview of vaccine administration for 5 to 11 year-olds. "Vaccinating our children is yet another step towards controlling the virus and saving lives,” said Howard County Health Officer Dr. Maura...
ELLICOTT CITY, MD
kswo.com

First Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine doses given to kids in Comanche County

LAWTON, Okla. (KSWO) - The Comanche County Health Department began administering the COVID-19 vaccine to kids between 5 and 11 years old on Thursday. The move came after the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention issued an emergency authorization for the Pfizer shot for kids in that age group earlier this week.
COMANCHE COUNTY, OK
CBS Detroit

CBS Detroit

Detroit, MI
21K+
Followers
10K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Detroit's local news, weather, sports from CBS 62. Eye On Detroit

 https://detroit.cbslocal.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy