After 15 years on the North Carolina State Supreme Court, Associate Justice Robin Hudson, 69, is scheduled to conclude her impactful and pivotable service on North Carolina’s highest court at the end of 2022. Faced with mandatory retirement from the bench in early 2024, Hudson is not running for reelection. She may even retire in the late summer or early fall of next year so the Democratic nominee for her party can be appointed by Gov. Roy Cooper and run as an incumbent. If she chooses that route, Hudson has only about 9 months left on the bench.

CONGRESS & COURTS ・ 10 DAYS AGO