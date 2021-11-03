CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Aaron Jones Asked About Aaron Rodgers's Vaccination Situation

By Joseph Salvador
Sports Illustrated
The Packers running back was questioned about the Rodgers vaccination situation.

Packers running back Aaron Jones was asked about quarterback Aaron Rodgers's vaccination status but refused to answer on Wednesday. The star quarterback has tested positive for COVID-19 and has not received the vaccination , per NFL Network's Ian Rapoport and Mike Garafolo .

"That's not for me to say," Jones said on if he knew of Rodgers's vaccination status before Wednesday's news. "I believe that's HIPAA, so I'm not even gonna get into that."

Jones was referring to the Health Insurance Portability and Accountability Act of 1996. One of HIPAA's functions is to protect confidential and private medical records, but this is not the case here.

Jones is not Rodgers's physician or a member of his health care provider, so there would be no HIPAA violation even if he were to disclose Rodgers's vaccination status. He did add that he was in full support of his quarterback and said he wouldn't consider a person not getting vaccinated selfish.

In August, when asked if he had been vaccinated , Rodgers told reporters, " Yeah, I've been immunized. " He also requested a vaccine exemption from the NFL after he had homeopathic treatment from his personal doctor to raise his antibody levels, according to NFL Network .

The league did not grant him the exemption and he continued as an unvaccinated player.

