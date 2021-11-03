CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
High-tech gynecology tool developer illumigyn secures $33m in funding

By Ben Wodecki
aibusiness.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleIsraeli firm is looking to deploy its first products in the US, India, and South Korea. Israeli startup illumigyn, which is looking to develop AI for gynecological imaging, has raised $33m following investments from the Yozma Group Korea and Ubicom Holdings Japan. The company said the funding will help...

aibusiness.com

Ibj.com

Tech startup co-founded by Scott McCorkle secures another $7M in funding

An Indianapolis-based startup co-founded by tech veteran Scott McCorkle has raised another $7 million in equity funding, bringing its total capital raised to $31.5 million since the company’s founding three years ago. MetaCX, which offers an online network where businesses and their suppliers can communicate and collaborate, is still operating...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
quadcitiesbusinessnews.com

Innovation Center Attracting High-Tech Firms, Funding

Visionaries see future hub for incubation, talent retention. In just the few short months since it was formally opened on July 13, the fledgling Center for the Future (CFF) has taken flight and is attracting international attention from major high-tech organizations. In addition, it has received status as an official...
PRESCOTT, AZ
HPCwire

DustPhotonics Secures $33M to Develop its Silicon Photonics Technology

MODIIN, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 — DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions, announced today a new investment and corporate reorganization to align with new business opportunities and corporate strategy. This investment, totaling $33 million, was led by Greenfield Partners, who join DustPhotonics’ Round B investors Intel Capital, veteran entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, and others. In addition, the company also announced it has completed an organizational realignment to support its strategic and business direction. The company will focus its resources on silicon photonics solutions and phase out its Transceivers product line. As part of this move, Ronnen Lovinger, president of DustPhotonics, has assumed the role of CEO. Ben Rubovitch, the company’s previous CEO, has stepped down and will lead the Business side of the company.
BUSINESS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tech#Startup#Israeli#The Yozma Group Korea#Ubicom Holdings Japan#Illumigyn#Powermat Technologies#Cto#Wellsense Technologies#R D#Applied Materials#Gps
KREX

Storied General Electric to split into 3 public companies

(AP) — The storied American company General Electric will divide itself into three public companies focused on aviation, healthcare, and energy. The company, founded in 1892, has refashioned itself in recent years from the sprawling conglomerate created by Jack Welch in the 1980s to a much smaller and focused entity. It was heavily damaged by […]
BUSINESS
helpnetsecurity.com

Employers must balance productivity and collaboration tools with security

Americans are more concerned about cybersecurity than ever before, according to Unisys. The survey found that concerns around internet security (including computer viruses and hacking) rose by 16% from 2020 to the highest level of U.S. internet security concerns in the 15 years that Unisys has been running the study.
INTERNET
