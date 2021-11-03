High-tech gynecology tool developer illumigyn secures $33m in funding

MODIIN, Israel, Oct. 28, 2021 — DustPhotonics, a leading developer of silicon photonics technology and solutions, announced today a new investment and corporate reorganization to align with new business opportunities and corporate strategy. This investment, totaling $33 million, was led by Greenfield Partners, who join DustPhotonics’ Round B investors Intel Capital, veteran entrepreneur Avigdor Willenz, and others. In addition, the company also announced it has completed an organizational realignment to support its strategic and business direction. The company will focus its resources on silicon photonics solutions and phase out its Transceivers product line. As part of this move, Ronnen Lovinger, president of DustPhotonics, has assumed the role of CEO. Ben Rubovitch, the company’s previous CEO, has stepped down and will lead the Business side of the company.

