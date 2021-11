Smith River floaters could see changes to river regulations and the application system under a draft plan released Wednesday. Montana State Parks began an update to the 2009 Smith River management plan this summer with an emphasis on addressing skyrocketing interest and increasing floater numbers. Following several advisory council meetings, on Wednesday state parks released its proposal which includes a camping prohibition at the launch, mandatory removal of human waste and changes to the permit system to increase odds in subsequent years for those who do not draw. The draft plan, which is now open for public comment, also makes several proposals to ease floater impact at campsites including limiting early season floating, incentivizing smaller group sizes and reallocating only a portion of canceled float permits.

