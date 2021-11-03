CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Risky Business: More like CASHville, amirite?

By baggedmilk
oilersnation.com
 7 days ago

Cover picture for the articleI’m not going to lie to you fine folks, my betting record hasn’t been pretty awful so far this year but I’ve got a feeling that we’ll be in for a much better run here tonight. We be bettin’, fam!. LAST GAME. I’m not going to lie, going 3/4...

oilersnation.com

oilersnation.com

The Day After: Special teams stay strong as Oilers stay hot

Blink and you’ll miss it. That’s how quick Leon Draisaitl’s release was on both of his goals that propelled the Edmonton Oilers to a 5-2 win over the Nashville Predators Wednesday night. His first of the night came on the powerplay, while number two came at even-strength. That first tally,...
NHL
oilersnation.com

These are the Good ol’ Days for the Edmonton Oilers

“I wish there was a way to know you’re in the good old days before you’ve actually left them.”. It’s a quote from The Office’s Andy Bernard, a quirky character who, in the final episode of the series, sits back and reflects on not just the friends he made throughout the show, but the moments they shared. The quote tugged on heartstrings then and stays as relevant as ever now.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Weekly Rumours – The Eichel Saga Is Over

The Jack Eichel Saga is finally over! The Vegas Golden Knights and Buffalo Sabres made a late-night move sending the injured Eichel along with a third-round pick to Vegas in exchange for Alex Tuch, Peyton Krebs, a top ten protected first-round pick, and a second-round pick. My first thought was...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Oilers Prospect Report: Bourgault takes the lead in QMJHL scoring race

Every week it’s the same names that continue to shine in the Oilers prospect world: Xavier Bourgault, Carter Savoie, and Tyler Tullio. It’s great to see that those players are able to perform at such a high-level week in week out. For this week’s edition of the prospect report, a...
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 10.0 Wrap Up: Oilers come roaring back from three-goal deficit to close out a 6-5 OT win

On a night that began with the Kevin Lowe banner raising ceremony, I couldn’t help but wonder whether sitting through what was undoubtedly a moving ceremony would affect our boys when game time rolled around. Even though things kicked off way before puck drop, my silly Oilers-fan brain started trying to draw imaginary touchpoints between the lengthy ceremony and how that would affect the boys when it was over. Certainly, I understand and appreciate that the Oilers finally retired Lowe’s number — I’m not one of those people that seemingly hate him for whatever reason — but I also know that we’ve watched more than a few nights over the years where the boys have come out flat after sitting through ceremony X, Y, or Z. As much as this night was to celebrate Lowe’s accomplishments with the team, there was still a hockey game to win and I was looking for the boys to keep the good times rolling. Unfortunately, the start we got from them was exactly what I was worried about as the Oilers looked like they were skating through sand for much of the first period, which made the fact that New York was able to get on the board first anything but surprising. Thankfully, the boys were able to settle in as the frame went along, eventually battling their way back into a tie game with a clutch goal by Zach Hyman to knot things up before the buzzer.
NHL
oilersnation.com

GDB 10.0: Going Streaking (7:30pm MT, SNW)

Not even Oilersnation Superfan, Wanye Gretz, thought the Oilers could win nine of their first 10 games. “Good gawd, it is insane,” he began. “Neon (Draisaitl) and God’s son (McDavid) are scoring as easy as Messier at Goose Loonies. We have a Bison King (Puljujarvi) on the ice and in the stands. Baby Nuge (Nugent-Hopkins) looks as young as my son, and scores as much as he does in our heated mini stick games. Jersey Shore (Shore), Duncan Donuts (Keith) and Cee Cee Peniston (Ceci) are silencing the calculator clowns. And how about Mikko? I’m sure he’s leading the league in glove saves, even. Things are so good even the complaints from the Corski and Fenski crowd is down to 10 per 60, or whatever number they use.”
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes Rangers @ Oilers G10: Kevin Lowe Night

Since the NHL expanded to 21 teams in 1979/1980, no NHL player has won more Stanley Cups than Kevin Lowe. He won five with the Edmonton Oilers (1984, 1985, 1987, 1988 and 1990) and one with the New York Rangers (1994). He, along with Mark Messier, Glenn Anderson and Bryan Trottier have each won six rings since 1980.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Day After: Oilers score six in ode to the ’80’s

In terms of sports, there are big moments and then there’s what Connor McDavid did last night by blowing the roof off of the entire hockey world. While the talk of the town should be about Kevin Lowe’s number 4 finally being lifted to the rafters of Rogers Place, everyone’s talking about McDavid’s game-tying goal in the dying minutes of the third period.
NHL
oilersnation.com

How does Edmonton’s start compare to the rest of the Pacific Division?

With a win against Seattle on Wednesday night, the Edmonton Oilers began their first nine games with an 8-1 record, a feat unmatched since 1985. Following their victory last night during perhaps the most entertaining game of the year, they officially won 9 of their first 10 games in a season for just the first time in franchise history. They’re currently 1st in the Pacific Division and tied for 2nd in the entire league.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Questions for Quinn: A walk down memory lane

For starters, it’s Saturday night, I told the boys at Oilersnation that I’d have an article done last weekend before I went on holidays: a golf trip to the Dominican Republic. But here I am poolside slamming away on the keyboard while the crew drinks scotch and uses a Theragun to loosen up after 36 holes of golf today. I’ve never done that before, she really tightens up the back and hips.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Devin Shore will miss four-to-six weeks with a lower-body injury

Devin Shore will miss the next few weeks due to a lower-body injury, according to Dave Tippett. The Edmonton Oilers official Twitter account posted on Sunday evening that Shore suffered an injury during Friday night’s win over the New York Rangers and he’ll be out for four-to-six weeks. Shore has...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Edmonton Oilers Leon Draisaitl named first star of the week

Edmonton Oilers forward Leon Draisaitl has been named the NHL’s first star of the week. Draisaitl capped off a massive week scoring five goals and 10 points in just three games pushing him to the top of league scoring. He scored two goals and four points against the Seattle Kraken...
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Mailbag – What makes the power play go boom, boom, pow?

A new week means we’ve got a brand new Mailbag to help you get your Monday started and also to make sense of everything that’s going on with our beloved Edmonton Oilers! This week, analytics, the Oilers at even strength, the first month of the NHL season, and more. If you’ve got got a question you’d like to ask, email it to me at [email protected] or hit me up on Twitter at @jsbmbaggedmilk and I’ll get to you as soon as we can.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Monday Musings: NHLPA Misses the Mark

Connor McDavid’s game tying goal had hockey fans and media outlets buzzing Friday night and over the weekend. You don’t see goals like that very often, yet the NHL Player’s Association barely mentioned it. A quick scan of social media on Twitter and Instagram and you saw virtually no mention of McDavid’s magic from NHL players. If NHL players want salaries to increase, then the NHLPA needs a beginner course in marketing, because right now they are failing miserably.
NHL
oilersnation.com

The Edmonton Oilers need to sign Jesse Puljujarvi to a long-term extension now

Beyond winning games on the ice, there’s one thing that should be top of mind for the Edmonton Oilers — signing Jesse Puljujarvi to a long-term contract. At 23 years old, Puljujarvi already has 204 NHL games under his belt where he’s scored 74 points. The bulk of that production, however, has come since he returned to the team in 2020-21 a new player.
NHL
oilersnation.com

Game Notes: Oilers @ Red Wings G11

The Edmonton Oilers skate into Detroit brimming with confidence. They are 9-1 to start a season for the first time in franchise history after overcoming 4-1 and 5-4 deficits against the Nashville Predators and New York Rangers four days ago. They lead the NHL in goals per game at 4.40, sit 13th in goals against per game at 2.80, have the league’s top-two scorers, the NHL’s best power play and the 6th best penalty kill. They’ve had a great start.
NHL

