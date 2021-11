I think young film fans would be shocked to find out that there was such a thing as silent pictures. Stories were told without the benefit of dialogue or sound. Only music/a score was available to early filmmakers to help them set up and convey their stories. During this time movie stars included Charlie Chaplin, Clara Bow, Buster Keaton, Gloria Swanson, and Rudolph Valentino. Valentino was considered the male heartthrob of the early film era. Now, we get to rewatch or be introduced to his body of work in the highest quality of picture courtesy of blu-rays like this one courtesy of the cool Paramount Presents series of films.

MOVIES ・ 9 DAYS AGO