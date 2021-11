To mark the release of The Outsiders: The Complete Novel, out now, we’ve been given a copy to give away on 4K Ultra HD. Starring many actors, we know and love today, back when they were young and relatively unknown (C. Thomas Howell, Rob Lowe, Emilio, Matt Dillon, Tom Cruise, Patrick Swayze, Ralph Macchio and Diane Lane), the film was adapted from S.E. Hinton’s best-selling classic novel, of the same name, and follows a young boy caught in the middle of two rival teen gangs and his growing realisation of life’s cruelties and consequences when one gang member kills a member of the other. Said to be the first film with the 80’s “brat pack”, THE OUTSIDERS is very much considered a cult classic!

