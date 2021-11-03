CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Devils' P.K. Subban fined $15,000 for tripping, avoids suspension

By Zac Wassink
 6 days ago
P.K. Subban has been punished for his actions on the ice but also avoided a suspension. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has been punished for his actions on the ice but also avoided what some believed should've been a message-sending suspension.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Subban has been fined $15,000 for tripping Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras during Tuesday's game between the clubs that Anaheim won 4-0:

Subban's fine is the maximum amount allowed per the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. All fine money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

As outlets such as The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and The Athletic noted, negative reactions among fans regarding the league's handling of Subban stem from the fact he's a repeat offender from this season, alone. He was fined $5,000 for what was deemed to be a "dangerous trip" of Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic last week:

Blackhawks fire coach Jeremy Colliton after 1-9-2 start

The Chicago Blackhawks fired head coach Jeremy Colliton as well as assistant coaches Tomas Mitell and Sheldon Brookbank, the team announced Saturday. "The fact is our play and competitiveness must improve," Blackhawks interim general manager Kyle Davidson. "Every game, every shift. Today's coaching changes are difficult, especially given the incredible personal connections Jeremy and others have made with our players in their development. We appreciate Jeremy's contributions to the organization over the last three seasons, and we wish him and his family the best."
Ducks EVP/GM Bob Murray placed on administrative leave amid investigation

The Anaheim Ducks are 6-4-3 heading into Tuesday's game against the 5-6-1 Vancouver Canucks but made headlines for a much different reason when they announced they've placed executive vice president and general manager Bob Murray on administrative leave "pending an ongoing investigation related to professional conduct." The Ducks added that...
Canadiens goaltender Carey Price 'many steps' away from playing again

Montreal head coach Dominique Ducharme told reporters Friday that star goaltender Carey Price would return to the Canadiens Monday after he missed the start of the season and entered the NHL/NHL Players' Association player assistance program on Oct. 7. Price underwent offseason knee surgery before last month's development, and Ducharme...
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Milan Lucic
Person
Trevor Zegras
