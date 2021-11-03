Devils' P.K. Subban fined $15,000 for tripping, avoids suspension

P.K. Subban has been punished for his actions on the ice but also avoided a suspension. Charles LeClaire-USA TODAY Sports

New Jersey Devils defenseman P.K. Subban has been punished for his actions on the ice but also avoided what some believed should've been a message-sending suspension.

The NHL's Department of Player Safety announced Wednesday that Subban has been fined $15,000 for tripping Anaheim Ducks forward Trevor Zegras during Tuesday's game between the clubs that Anaheim won 4-0:

Subban's fine is the maximum amount allowed per the terms of the collective bargaining agreement. All fine money goes to the players' emergency assistance fund.

As outlets such as The Associated Press (h/t ESPN) and The Athletic noted, negative reactions among fans regarding the league's handling of Subban stem from the fact he's a repeat offender from this season, alone. He was fined $5,000 for what was deemed to be a "dangerous trip" of Calgary Flames forward Milan Lucic last week: