CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Food Safety

Tastykake cupcakes recalled across several states

By Nexstar Media Wire
FOX2Now
FOX2Now
 6 days ago
Cover picture for the article

(WHTM) — The FDA announced that Flowers Foods, Inc. is voluntarily recalling Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes that may contain tiny fragments of metal mesh wire....

fox2now.com

Comments / 0

Related
WPG Talk Radio

Tastykake Recall Expanded in NJ to Include Krimpets

The company that makes Tastykakes has expanded their voluntary recall of its products issued because of the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. The initial recall by Flower Foods in October was for three types of multi-pack cupcakes but added certain butterscotch, jelly, and creme-filled Krimpets. A vendor notified the company about the mesh.
FOOD SAFETY
WTRF

Tastykake cupcakes, Krimpets recalled due to potential metal contamination

(WKBN) – Tastykake cupcakes and Krimpet products are being recalled due to the potential that they were contaminated with fragments of metal mesh wire. Flower Foods, Inc. announced that the multi-pack cupcakes were sold in Pennsylvania and other states while the Tastykake Krimpets were sold to customers throughout the U.S.
FOOD SAFETY
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Delaware State
State
Pennsylvania State
State
Maryland State
State
New York State
State
Washington State
State
West Virginia State
Bradenton Herald

3 kinds of Tastykake chocolate cupcakes recalled. Metal mesh wire might be inside

A not-food-in-your-food recall involves Tastykake cupcakes and “tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.”. That’s in the FDA-posted recall notice by Tastykake parent company Flowers Foods: “The recall was initiated following notification by a vendor of the possible contamination in a supplied ingredient.”. Three kinds of the popular Philadelphia dessert got...
FOOD SAFETY
CBS New York

Tastykake Cupcakes Sold In N.Y. And N.J. Recalled Because They May Contain Tiny Pieces Of Metal

NEW YORK (CBSNewYork) — Cupcakes sold in New York and New Jersey are being recalled because they may contain tiny pieces of metal. Flower Foods Inc. issued the recall for its Tastykake cupcakes, saying they may be contaminated with “tiny fragments of metal mesh wire.” The cupcakes were sold in New York, New Jersey, Delaware, Maryland, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC and West Virginia. The impacted products include: Tastykake Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14, 18 and 21 Tastykake Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14 and 18 Tastykake Buttercreme Iced Creme Filled Chocolate Cupcakes, with “Enjoy By” dates of December 14 and 18 No illnesses or injuries have been reported. Customers can call Flower Foods consumer relations center at 1-866-245-8921 or by clicking here.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Cupcakes#Tastykake#Food Drink#Whtm#Flowers Foods Inc
b969fm.com

Tastykake products recalled over possible contamination in Ohio

COLUMBUS, Ohio (ADAMS) – Flowers Food Incorporated is issuing a recall for packages of its Tastykake Krimpets cakes sold in Ohio. The company said on Sunday that the product is being recalled over possible contamination from tiny metal mesh fragments. All recalled items have sell-by dates between November 20th and...
OHIO STATE
country1025.com

Tastykake Recall: There May Be Metal Wire In Your Frosting

Flower Foods has issued a recall on Tastykake multi-pack cupcakes due to the potential presence of tiny fragments of metal mesh wire. 14.25oz (6-2ct) (Inner packages sold individually) 0-25600-00004-5 DEC. 18. The products were mostly distributed in Delaware, Maryland, New Jersey, New York, Pennsylvania, Virginia, Washington DC, and West Virginia...
FOOD SAFETY
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Food Safety
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
FDA
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
YourErie

Pa. ranked 6th most charitable state

In the season of giving, a new study shows Pennsylvania is one of the richest and most generous states in the country. WalletHub looked at volunteer participation and charitable giving for all 50 states, and the commonwealth finished sixth best. Some of the measured metrics include volunteer rates, number of people collecting or distributing food, […]
PENNSYLVANIA STATE
The Independent

Teacher who become face of Illinois’ anti-mandate movement was actually vaccinated the whole time

A teacher who famously refused a state vaccine mandate had actually been vaccinated all along.Kadence Koen, who teaches mathematics at Southeast High School in Springfield, Illinois, chose in September to take unpaid leave rather than show proof of vaccination or get tested weekly for Covid-19, as required under a state mandate for public education workers.Since then, she has waged a public campaign of defiance against the rule, even as she faced disciplinary hearings and the possibility of termination.“What brought me to this decision is that I’m a big fan of liberties and freedom in the country and personal rights,”...
EDUCATION
healthing.ca

B.C. COVID-19 denier publicly states he is ill, dies days later

Mak Parhar told his social media followers that he was sick with a sore throat and body chills. However he denied that he had the COVID-19 virus. A B.C. conspiracy theorist who made headlines early on in the pandemic for claims that hot yoga could destroy the COVID-19 virus has died, just days after saying he was ill on social media.
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got This Vaccine, You're Barred From Entering the U.S., Starting Today

Millions of people are now being allowed to enter the U.S. for the first time in nearly 18 months. In mid-October, the White House announced that it would soon be opening up the country's borders to fully vaccinated travelers, after having prohibited most non-U.S. citizens from 33 countries during the thick of the pandemic. As of Nov. 8, travelers from dozens of countries can enter the U.S. if they show proof of vaccination and a negative COVID test taken within three days of travel, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC). But not all fully vaccinated travelers are being permitted under the administration's new guidelines.
PHARMACEUTICALS
FOX2Now

FOX2Now

Saint Louis, MO
35K+
Followers
24K+
Post
13M+
Views
ABOUT

We tell stories about St. Louis news, weather, and sports. Follow us for breaking news and more.

 https://fox2now.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy