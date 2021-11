After Sarah Drew returned to Grey’s Anatomy in Season 17 to round out Jackson’s story, fans were hopeful that it could turn into a spinoff following Japril moving across the country to start their new lives together with Harriet. Even though that spinoff is not in the works, as of now, fans will still be able to see Drew on their TVs. She’s officially returning to the Lifetime Christmas movie family, but not just as an actress.

MOVIES ・ 7 DAYS AGO