Looking for something exciting to watch on television tonight?. How about hiding the remote somewhere until tomorrow afternoon? Because tonight (Friday, October 29th) all of Minnesota could be treated to a spectacular Northern Lights show! If you have lived in North Dakota and have been fortunate and lucky to have seen one of these amazing occurrences, you have never forgotten what the colors are like, how the skies erupted under Mother Nature's paintbrush.

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO