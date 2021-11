St. Charles Episcopal Church celebrated the remembrance of all those who have died from COVID-19 in the U.S. during their All Saints Sunday services on Nov. 7. The Rev. Stacy Walker led prayers acknowledging members of the congregation and loved ones who passed away during the last 20 months during what is usually an annual service remembering saints who have gone before and those saints working in God's kingdom yet today.

