Economy

Speculation is rife whether questionable ship carrying Chinese consignment reached Sri Lankan waters or not: Report

Birmingham Star
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleColombo [Sri Lanka], November 3 (ANI): A questionable ship named 'Hippo Spirit', carrying the consignment of Chinese organic fertiliser, has made several attempts to enter Sri Lankan waters despite repeated rejections by Sri Lankan authorities, a media report said. Colombo based English-language newspaper Daily Mirror reported that speculation is...

www.birminghamstar.com

