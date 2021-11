Amazon Prime Video has released a brand new trailer for the upcoming third and final season of Hanna. The trailer opens with Gordon Evans, played by the newest addition to the cast Ray Liotta, making the order to bring in Hanna, played by Esmé Creed-Miles, who is still on her path to take down Utrax. "Bring her in or there will be consequences," the new villain says before leading into the rest of the trailer. The trailer mainly focuses on the target list that Hanna received at the end of the second season, with the main emotional question asked in the trailer and likely the entirety of the final season revolving around what kind of life Hanna will want to lead after all this is over. When told she could have any life she wants, her response is "I don't know what I'd do with it. All I know how to do is fight."

TV SERIES ・ 8 HOURS AGO