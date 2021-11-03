Errant monkey captivates crowd in Puerto Rico's capital

There’s power in bringing the past to life—and Chicago-based Puerto Rican novelist Marisel Vera is a master at guiding readers through time travel. With historical fiction, the author brings little-known facts and dates to life through the stories, struggles, joys and love of ordinary people living in extraordinary times. As someone who rarely saw herself in textbooks or novels, Vera has made it a point to center Puerto Rican stories in her writing. “I see it as a gift to Puerto Ricans who don’t know their history. It helps so much to know where you come from and to be grounded in your presence,” she tells FIERCE.

BOOKS & LITERATURE ・ 13 DAYS AGO