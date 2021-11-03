Clarkson University’s Institute for STEM Education to Participate in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program
Competition will send a North Country K-12 student research project into space. Thanks to a lead donation from Corning Incorporated and the Corning Incorporated Foundation, Clarkson University’s Clarkson Discovery Challenge-Space (CDC-Space) has been accepted as a participating community in the Student Spaceflight Experiments Program (SSEP) Mission 16 to the International Space...www.clarkson.edu
