Meigs County Health Department now scheduling COVID-19 vaccines for kids

MEIGS COUNTY, OH (WOWK) – The Meigs County Health Department is now taking COVID-19 vaccine appointments for residents between the ages of 5 and 11.

The announcement follows the CDC’s approval of Pfizer’s pediatric COVID-19 vaccine for 5 to 11 year-olds , yesterday, Nov. 2. The formulation is a smaller, 10 microgram dose than the 30 microgram dose used for those 12 and up. Thorough studies and clinical trials have shown this dose is nearly 91% effective at preventing symptomatic infections and officials did not detect any serious side effects.

The health department says the vaccine is arriving in the Buckeye State on a “staggered schedule” in the coming days, and providers across the state are receiving shipments and will begin scheduling appointments.

Health officials say more than 247 million doses of the Pfizer vaccine have been administered in the US and have helped prevent severe cases of COVID-19 that result in hospitalization or death. Ohio health officials say the approval of the pediatric vaccine adds approximately 10,998,272 people to the total number of Ohioans eligible for a vaccine , which is now approximately 94% of the state’s total population

To get a COVID-19 vaccine through the Meigs County Health Department, visit either the Ohio Department of Health’s website or the Meigs County Health Department’s website . Those who do not have access to a computer can also call the state health department at 1-833-4-ASK-ODH (1-833-427-5634) or the Meigs County Health Department at 740-992-6626.

