Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin test positive for COVID-19

SUNRISE (CBSMiami) – The road calls for the NHL’s best team, the Florida Panthers.
An outrageous run to start the season has the Cats at 10-0-1 heading into a four game road trip.
The run is longer
Going back to the end of last season makes the Panthers’ remarkable play even more remarkable. They won their last six regular season games last season so they are on a 17 game regular season point streak spanning the two seasons, at 16-0-1. Crazy numbers.
Home is where the wins are
The Cats have become nearly unbeatable on home ice. They’re 7-0 this season and have scored...
