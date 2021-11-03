Penguins' Sidney Crosby, Brian Dumoulin test positive for COVID-19

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Sidney Crosby has been ruled out for tonight’s game against the Calgary Flames. “The timeline on how we deal with Sid we will keep internally,” Coach Mike Sullivan said. “He is getting closer and closer. We consult with our medical staff over the course of each day. We are trying to make sure to put Sid in the best position to be successful.”

NHL ・ 13 DAYS AGO