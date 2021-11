Here's a look at Thursday’s top performers in the Arizona Fall League from each team's Top 30 Prospects list. Royals: Asa Lacy, LHP (No. 3, MLB No. 66), Surprise Saguaros. Lacy struck out five over three scoreless innings in the Saguaros’ wild win, allowing two hits and two walks. The lefty tossed 28 of his 45 pitches for strikes, registering 11 swings-and-misses. In four AFL starts, the 2020 Draft’s fourth overall pick has posted a 2.35 ERA with 15 strikeouts and six walks in 7 2/3 inning. The Fall League is affording Lacy the chance to work on some of the issues that plagued him in his debut season. The 22-year-old posted a 5.19 ERA across 14 starts and 52 innings for High-A Quad Cities, flashing high strikeout potential by fanning 79 batters but struggling with his command by walking 41.

MLB ・ 14 DAYS AGO