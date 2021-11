The best black jeans are pairs you can wear day-in and day-out without fear of fading or sagging, whether you’re a “skinny jeans forever” type of gal or prefer a looser, wide-leg silhouette. They go with everything, from trendy cowboy boots to sexy high-heels to simple slides, and feel much dressier than our regular blue-wash denim, but with all the same comfort and ease. So to help you round out your go-to denim collection, we found 23 of the best black jeans on the internet with options for every budget, body type and personal style. Now the only trouble is deciding which pair to try first…

